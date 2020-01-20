A few conference basketball games this week deserve a closer look.
North Forsyth travels to West Stokes, which is currently undefeated in the Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A. Winston-Salem Prep and Mount Airy are set for a showdown in the Northwest 1-A as well.
Here are three games to keep an eye on today and Wednesday.
Boys basketball
NORTH FORSYTH (12-4, 5-1) at WEST STOKES (11-3, 6-0): North Forsyth travels to take on the top team in Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A standings on Wednesday in King.
The Vikings last experienced a conference loss on Jan. 3 against Atkins, losing 61-52 with Dedric Hickman, a 5-foot-11 senior guard, scoring 20 points. Senior Kedric Hickman pitched in with 14 as well. North Forsyth went on to string together wins against North Surry, Forbush and Surry Central.
The Wildcats enter their matchup at home having lost to Mount Tabor 55-41 on Monday. According to Coach Dan Spainhour, the Spartans’ defense limited scoring opportunities for Isaac Spainhour, a 6-foot-3 senior, and senior Elan Muniz, a 6-foot-4 standout. Kelin Parsons had 15 points for West Stokes in that loss — the team’s second to Mount Tabor this season.
MOUNT AIRY (10-4, 2-0) at WINSTON-SALEM PREP (9-5, 2-0): Mount Airy, having won four straight games, travels to play Winston-Salem Prep tonight.
The Granite Bears began Northwest 1-A play with two wins — the first resulting in a 48-46 overtime win over North Stokes on Jan. 10. Senior Jordan Newsome, a 5-foot-11 guard, has averaged more than 11 points per game — three players have averaged in double figures — for Mount Airy this season. The Granite Bears are currently tied for first place in conference standings with Winston-Salem Prep.
The Phoenix lost 85-73 to Browns Summit Piedmont Classical on Saturday in the BigShots.net MLK Tourney Town Showcase at Greensboro Smith. Junior Troy Mills, a 6-foot-2 guard, has averaged more than 15 points per game.
Girls basketball
PARKLAND (6-7) at EAST FORSYTH (8-8): Parkland travels to Kernersville, facing East Forsyth on Tuesday for the second time this season.
The Mustangs last faced the Eagles on Dec. 20, which resulted in a 70-29 loss. East Forsyth held senior Tatyana Cannon, a 5-foot-8 guard averaging roughly 14 points this season, to just nine in that nonconference matchup. It was the start of a four-game losing streak for the Mustangs.
East Forsyth heads into that game with a loss to Greensboro Dudley 54-48 during the MLK Basketball Tournament at Southeast Guilford on Monday.
