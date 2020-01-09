(Through Thursday)

Boys

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A

Team Conf. Overall

East Forsyth 1-0 3-8

Glenn 1-0 8-7

Reynolds 1-0 6-7

West Forsyth 0-1 1-13

Reagan 0-1 4-9

Davie County 0-1 9-4

Today’s games

W. Forsyth at Davie County, 7:30 p.m.

East Forsyth at Glenn, 7:30 p.m.

Reagan at Reynolds, 7:30 p.m.

PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A

Team Conf. Overall

Mount Tabor 1-0 13-0

Greensboro Smith 1-0 12-2

Parkland 1-0 9-1

Greensboro Dudley 0-1 11-2

Western Guilford 0-1 4-10

Southwest Guilford 0-1 7-7

Today’s games

Western Guilford at Parkland, 7:30 p.m.

Greensboro Dudley at Mount Tabor, 7:30 p.m.

SW Guilford at Greensboro Smith, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Parkland at Radford (Va.), 11:30 a.m.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2-A

Team Conf. Overall

Lexington 7-1 9-3

North Davidson 6-2 8-4

Thomasville 6-2 10-3

Ledford 5-3 8-5

Central Davidson 5-3 8-4

Salisbury 5-3 7-4

Oak Grove 2-6 5-8

West Davidson 2-6 4-9

East Davidson 1-7 1-12

South Rowan 1-7 1-13

Today’s games

Thomasville at Lexington, 7 p.m.

Ledford at North Davidson, 7:30 p.m.

East Davidson at Oak Grove, 7:30 p.m.

West Davidson at Central Davidson, 7:30 p.m.

South Rowan at Salisbury, 7:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 2-A/1-A

Team Conf. Overall

West Wilkes 4-0 8-4

Starmount 3-1 9-5

Wilkes Central 2-1 4-6

Ashe County 1-1 3-7

Elkin 2-2 3-8

North Wilkes 1-3 5-9

Alleghany 0-2 4-7

East Wilkes 0-3 3-8

Today’s games

East Wilkes at Alleghany, 6 p.m.

West Wilkes at North Wilkes, 7 p.m.

Ashe County at Elkin, 7:30 p.m.

Wilkes Central at Starmount, 7:30 p.m.

WESTERN PIEDMONT ATHLETIC 2-A

Team Conf. Overall

West Stokes 4-0 9-2

Atkins 3-1 8-4

North Forsyth 3-1 10-4

Walkertown 3-1 5-6

North Surry 2-2 8-4

Surry Central 1-3 1-12

Forbush 0-4 3-9

Carver 0-4 1-11

Today’s games

Walkertown at North Surry, 8 p.m.

Forbush at North Forsyth, 8 p.m.

Carver at West Stokes, 8 p.m.

Atkins at Surry Central, 8 p.m.

NORTHWEST 1-A

Team Conf. Overall

North Stokes 0-0 12-2

East Surry 0-0 5-1

Bishop McGuinness 0-0 10-4

Mount Airy 0-0 7-4

Winston-Salem Prep 0-0 7-4

South Stokes 0-0 8-5

Today’s games

Winston-Salem Prep at South Stokes, 7 p.m.

Bishop McGuinness at East Surry, 8 p.m.

North Stokes at Mount Airy, 8 p.m.

Girls

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A

Team Conf. Overall

Reynolds 1-0 5-8

Glenn 1-0 12-1

West Forsyth 1-0 8-4

Davie County 0-1 0-14

East Forsyth 0-1 5-6

Reagan 0-1 6-6

Today’s games

East Forsyth at Glenn, 6 p.m.

West Forsyth at Davie County, 6 p.m.

Reagan at Reynolds, 6 p.m.

PIEDMONT TRAID 3-A

Team Conf. Overall

Southwest Guilford 1-0 10-5

Greensboro Dudley 1-0 6-6

Mount Tabor 1-0 7-6

Western Guilford 0-1 7-5

Parkland 0-1 6-4

Greensboro Smith 0-1 0-12

Today’s games

Greensboro Dudley at Mount Tabor, 6 p.m.

Southwest Guilford at Greensboro Smith, 6 p.m.

Western Guilford at Parkland, 6 p.m.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2-A

Team Conf. Overall

Salisbury 8-0 11-1

North Davidson 7-1 11-3

West Davidson 6-2 9-4

Ledford 6-2 9-4

Central Davidson 5-3 7-5

Thomasville 3-5 5-7

Oak Grove 2-6 7-7

South Rowan 2-6 3-11

Lexington 1-7 4-8

East Davidson 0-8 0-13

Today’s games

East Davidson at Oak Grove, 6 p.m.

Thomasville at Lexington, 6 p.m.

West Davidson at Central Davidson, 6 p.m.

South Rowan at Salisbury, 6 p.m.

Ledford at North Davidson, 6 p.m.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 2-A/1-A

Team Conf. Overall

Alleghany 2-0 11-0

Ashe County 2-0 8-2

Wilkes Central 3-0 9-2

West Wilkes 2-1 9-2

Starmount 1-2 3-8

North Wilkes 1-3 9-5

Elkin 1-3 2-9

East Wilkes 0-3 2-9

Friday’s games

Wilkes Central at Starmount, 6 p.m.

West Wilkes at North Wilkes, 6 p.m.

East Wilkes at Alleghany, 6 p.m.

Ashe County at Elkin, 6:30 p.m.

WESTERN PIEDMONT ATHLETIC 2-A

Team Conf. Overall

Forbush 4-0 11-2

West Stokes 3-1 9-2

Atkins 3-2 5-4

Surry Central 2-2 7-6

North Surry 2-2 5-7

Walkertown 2-2 4-9

North Forsyth 1-4 2-12

Carver 0-4 3-10

Today’s games

Forbush at North Forsyth, 6 p.m.

Walkertown at North Surry, 6:15 p.m.

Carver at West Stokes, 6:30 p.m.

Atkins at Surry Central, 6:30 p.m.

NORTHWEST 1-A

Team Conf. Overall

Bishop McGuinness 0-0 11-1

East Surry 0-0 5-2

Mount Airy 0-0 6-3

South Stokes 0-0 8-5

Winston-Salem Prep 0-0 5-5

North Stokes 0-0 4-10

Today’s games

North Stokes at Mount Airy, 4 p.m.

Bishop McGuinness at East Surry, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem Prep at South Stokes, 6:30 p.m.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Load comments