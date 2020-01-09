(Through Thursday)
Boys
CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A
Team Conf. Overall
East Forsyth 1-0 3-8
Glenn 1-0 8-7
Reynolds 1-0 6-7
West Forsyth 0-1 1-13
Reagan 0-1 4-9
Davie County 0-1 9-4
Today’s games
W. Forsyth at Davie County, 7:30 p.m.
East Forsyth at Glenn, 7:30 p.m.
Reagan at Reynolds, 7:30 p.m.
PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A
Team Conf. Overall
Mount Tabor 1-0 13-0
Greensboro Smith 1-0 12-2
Parkland 1-0 9-1
Greensboro Dudley 0-1 11-2
Western Guilford 0-1 4-10
Southwest Guilford 0-1 7-7
Today’s games
Western Guilford at Parkland, 7:30 p.m.
Greensboro Dudley at Mount Tabor, 7:30 p.m.
SW Guilford at Greensboro Smith, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s games
Parkland at Radford (Va.), 11:30 a.m.
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2-A
Team Conf. Overall
Lexington 7-1 9-3
North Davidson 6-2 8-4
Thomasville 6-2 10-3
Ledford 5-3 8-5
Central Davidson 5-3 8-4
Salisbury 5-3 7-4
Oak Grove 2-6 5-8
West Davidson 2-6 4-9
East Davidson 1-7 1-12
South Rowan 1-7 1-13
Today’s games
Thomasville at Lexington, 7 p.m.
Ledford at North Davidson, 7:30 p.m.
East Davidson at Oak Grove, 7:30 p.m.
West Davidson at Central Davidson, 7:30 p.m.
South Rowan at Salisbury, 7:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN VALLEY 2-A/1-A
Team Conf. Overall
West Wilkes 4-0 8-4
Starmount 3-1 9-5
Wilkes Central 2-1 4-6
Ashe County 1-1 3-7
Elkin 2-2 3-8
North Wilkes 1-3 5-9
Alleghany 0-2 4-7
East Wilkes 0-3 3-8
Today’s games
East Wilkes at Alleghany, 6 p.m.
West Wilkes at North Wilkes, 7 p.m.
Ashe County at Elkin, 7:30 p.m.
Wilkes Central at Starmount, 7:30 p.m.
WESTERN PIEDMONT ATHLETIC 2-A
Team Conf. Overall
West Stokes 4-0 9-2
Atkins 3-1 8-4
North Forsyth 3-1 10-4
Walkertown 3-1 5-6
North Surry 2-2 8-4
Surry Central 1-3 1-12
Forbush 0-4 3-9
Carver 0-4 1-11
Today’s games
Walkertown at North Surry, 8 p.m.
Forbush at North Forsyth, 8 p.m.
Carver at West Stokes, 8 p.m.
Atkins at Surry Central, 8 p.m.
NORTHWEST 1-A
Team Conf. Overall
North Stokes 0-0 12-2
East Surry 0-0 5-1
Bishop McGuinness 0-0 10-4
Mount Airy 0-0 7-4
Winston-Salem Prep 0-0 7-4
South Stokes 0-0 8-5
Today’s games
Winston-Salem Prep at South Stokes, 7 p.m.
Bishop McGuinness at East Surry, 8 p.m.
North Stokes at Mount Airy, 8 p.m.
Girls
CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A
Team Conf. Overall
Reynolds 1-0 5-8
Glenn 1-0 12-1
West Forsyth 1-0 8-4
Davie County 0-1 0-14
East Forsyth 0-1 5-6
Reagan 0-1 6-6
Today’s games
East Forsyth at Glenn, 6 p.m.
West Forsyth at Davie County, 6 p.m.
Reagan at Reynolds, 6 p.m.
PIEDMONT TRAID 3-A
Team Conf. Overall
Southwest Guilford 1-0 10-5
Greensboro Dudley 1-0 6-6
Mount Tabor 1-0 7-6
Western Guilford 0-1 7-5
Parkland 0-1 6-4
Greensboro Smith 0-1 0-12
Today’s games
Greensboro Dudley at Mount Tabor, 6 p.m.
Southwest Guilford at Greensboro Smith, 6 p.m.
Western Guilford at Parkland, 6 p.m.
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2-A
Team Conf. Overall
Salisbury 8-0 11-1
North Davidson 7-1 11-3
West Davidson 6-2 9-4
Ledford 6-2 9-4
Central Davidson 5-3 7-5
Thomasville 3-5 5-7
Oak Grove 2-6 7-7
South Rowan 2-6 3-11
Lexington 1-7 4-8
East Davidson 0-8 0-13
Today’s games
East Davidson at Oak Grove, 6 p.m.
Thomasville at Lexington, 6 p.m.
West Davidson at Central Davidson, 6 p.m.
South Rowan at Salisbury, 6 p.m.
Ledford at North Davidson, 6 p.m.
MOUNTAIN VALLEY 2-A/1-A
Team Conf. Overall
Alleghany 2-0 11-0
Ashe County 2-0 8-2
Wilkes Central 3-0 9-2
West Wilkes 2-1 9-2
Starmount 1-2 3-8
North Wilkes 1-3 9-5
Elkin 1-3 2-9
East Wilkes 0-3 2-9
Friday’s games
Wilkes Central at Starmount, 6 p.m.
West Wilkes at North Wilkes, 6 p.m.
East Wilkes at Alleghany, 6 p.m.
Ashe County at Elkin, 6:30 p.m.
WESTERN PIEDMONT ATHLETIC 2-A
Team Conf. Overall
Forbush 4-0 11-2
West Stokes 3-1 9-2
Atkins 3-2 5-4
Surry Central 2-2 7-6
North Surry 2-2 5-7
Walkertown 2-2 4-9
North Forsyth 1-4 2-12
Carver 0-4 3-10
Today’s games
Forbush at North Forsyth, 6 p.m.
Walkertown at North Surry, 6:15 p.m.
Carver at West Stokes, 6:30 p.m.
Atkins at Surry Central, 6:30 p.m.
NORTHWEST 1-A
Team Conf. Overall
Bishop McGuinness 0-0 11-1
East Surry 0-0 5-2
Mount Airy 0-0 6-3
South Stokes 0-0 8-5
Winston-Salem Prep 0-0 5-5
North Stokes 0-0 4-10
Today’s games
North Stokes at Mount Airy, 4 p.m.
Bishop McGuinness at East Surry, 6:30 p.m.
Winston-Salem Prep at South Stokes, 6:30 p.m.
