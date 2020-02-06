Prep basketball standings
(Standings through Thursday)
Boys
CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A
Team Conf. Overall
Reynolds 6-1 12-8
Glenn 5-2 12-9
East Forsyth 3-4 4-17
West Forsyth 3-4 4-17
Davie County 3-4 12-8
Reagan 1-6 6-14
Today’s games
Davie County at Glenn, 7:30 p.m.
Reagan at East Forsyth, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s games
Reynolds at West Forsyth, 7:30 p.m.
PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A
Team Conf. Overall
Mount Tabor 6-1 20-1
Greensboro Smith 5-2 16-5
Parkland 5-2 16-3
Southwest Guilford 3-4 10-11
Greensboro Dudley 2-5 14-6
Western Guilford 0-7 4-17
Today’s games
Mt. Tabor at Greensboro Smith, 7:30 p.m.
SW Guilford at W. Guilford, 7:30 p.m.
Greensboro Dudley at Parkland, 7:30 p.m.
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2-A
Team Conf. Overall
Lexington 13-2 16-4
North Davidson 13-2 17-4
Central Davidson 10-5 13-6
Salisbury 10-5 13-7
Thomasville 9-6 13-7
Ledford 8-7 11-9
South Rowan 4-11 4-17
Oak Grove 4-11 7-13
West Davidson 3-12 5-15
East Davidson 1-14 1-19
Today’s games
Thomasville at West Davidson, 7 p.m.
Lexington at South Rowan, 7:30 p.m.
C. Davidson at N. Davidson, 7:30 p.m.
Salisbury at East Davidson, 7:30 p.m.
Oak Grove at Ledford, 7:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN VALLEY 2-A/1-A
Team Conf. Overall
Wilkes Central 10-2 12-7
Starmount 10-2 16-6
West Wilkes 9-3 13-7
Elkin 6-6 7-13
Ashe County 5-7 7-13
Alleghany 3-9 8-14
East Wilkes 3-9 6-14
North Wilkes 2-10 6-16
Today’s games
Alleghany at West Wilkes, 7 p.m.
Ashe County at Wilkes Central, 7 p.m.
East Wilkes at Elkin, 7:30 p.m.
North Wilkes at Starmount, 8 p.m.
WESTERN PIEDMONT ATHLETIC 2-A
Team Conf. Overall
West Stokes 10-1 16-4
Atkins 9-2 15-5
North Forsyth 9-2 16-5
North Surry 6-5 13-8
Walkertown 6-5 9-10
Forbush 2-9 6-14
Carver 1-10 2-18
Surry Central 1-10 1-20
Today’s games
North Surry at Walkertown, 7:45 p.m.
West Stokes at Carver, 7:30 p.m.
Surry Central at Atkins, 8 p.m.
NORTHWEST 1-A
Team Conf. Overall
Winston-Salem Prep 6-1 13-7
East Surry 5-2 13-4
Mount Airy 5-2 13-7
North Stokes 2-5 14-7
Bishop McGuinness 2-5 12-9
South Stokes 1-6 9-12
Today’s games
Bishop McGuinness at S. Stokes, 7 p.m.
W-S Prep at Mount Airy, 8 p.m.
North Stokes at East Surry, 8 p.m.
Girls
CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A
Team;Conf.;Overall
Glenn 7-0 18-1
West Forsyth 5-2; 12-8
East Forsyth 4-3 12-9
Reagan 3-4 10-9
Reynolds 2-5 7-13
Davie County 0-7 0-21
Today’s games
Davie County at Glenn, 6 p.m.
Reagan at East Forsyth, 6 p.m.
Saturday’s games
Reynolds at West Forsyth, 6 p.m.
PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A
Team Conf. Overall
Greensboro Dudley 6-1 14-7
Southwest Guilford 6-1 15-6
Mount Tabor 5-2 11-10
Parkland 2-5 8-10
Western Guilford 2-5 9-9
Greensboro Smith 0-7 0-20
Today’s games
Greensboro Dudley at Parkland, 6 p.m.
SW Guilford at W. Guilford, 6 p.m.
Saturday’s games
W-S Christian at Parkland, 2 p.m.
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2-A
Team Conf. Overall
Salisbury 16-0 19-1
Ledford 12-3 15-5
North Davidson 12-3 16-5
West Davidson 9-6 12-8
Thomasville 8-7 10-9
Central Davidson 7-8 9-10
Oak Grove 7-8 12-9
South Rowan 3-12 4-17
Lexington 2-13 6-14
East Davidson 0-15 0-20
Today’s games
C. Davidson at North Davidson, 6 p.m.
Oak Grove at Ledford, 6 p.m.
Salisbury at East Davidson, 6 p.m.
Lexington at South Rowan, 6 p.m.
Thomasville at West Davidson, 6 p.m.
MOUNTAIN VALLEY 2-A/1-A
Team Conf. Overall
Alleghany 10-2 20-2
Wilkes Central 10-2 16-4
West Wilkes 9-3 16-4
Ashe County 9-3 15-5
Starmount 4-8 6-14
North Wilkes 4-8 12-10
East Wilkes 1-11 3-17
Elkin 1-11 3-17
Today’s games
East Wilkes at Elkin, Unavailable
North Wilkes at Starmount, 6 p.m.
Ashe Co. at Wilkes Central, 6:30 p.m.
Alleghany at West Wilkes, 7 p.m.
WESTERN PIEDMONT ATHLETIC 2-A
Team Conf. Overall
Forbush 11-0 19-2
West Stokes 9-2 17-3
Surry Central 7-4 13-8
North Surry 6-5 10-11
Walkertown 5-6 7-13
Atkins 5-7 7-10
North Forsyth 2-10 3-18
Carver 0-11 3-17
Today’s games
West Stokes at Carver, 6 p.m.
North Surry at Walkertown 6 p.m.
Surry Central at Atkins, 6 p.m.
NORTHWEST 1-A
Team Conf. Overall
Bishop McGuinness 6-1 18-2
East Surry 6-1 12-5
Mount Airy 5-2 11-8
North Stokes 2-5 6-15
Winston-Salem Prep 2-5 7-12
South Stokes 0-7 8-13
Today’s games
W-S Prep at Mount Airy, 6:15 p.m.
Bishop McGuinness at S. Stokes, 6:30 p.m.
North Stokes at East Surry, 6:30 p.m.
