Prep basketball standings

(Standings through Thursday)

Boys

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A

Team Conf. Overall

Reynolds 6-1 12-8

Glenn 5-2 12-9

East Forsyth 3-4 4-17

West Forsyth 3-4 4-17

Davie County 3-4 12-8

Reagan 1-6 6-14

Today’s games

Davie County at Glenn, 7:30 p.m.

Reagan at East Forsyth, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Reynolds at West Forsyth, 7:30 p.m.

PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A

Team Conf. Overall

Mount Tabor 6-1 20-1

Greensboro Smith 5-2 16-5

Parkland 5-2 16-3

Southwest Guilford 3-4 10-11

Greensboro Dudley 2-5 14-6

Western Guilford 0-7 4-17

Today’s games

Mt. Tabor at Greensboro Smith, 7:30 p.m.

SW Guilford at W. Guilford, 7:30 p.m.

Greensboro Dudley at Parkland, 7:30 p.m.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2-A

Team Conf. Overall

Lexington 13-2 16-4

North Davidson 13-2 17-4

Central Davidson 10-5 13-6

Salisbury 10-5 13-7

Thomasville 9-6 13-7

Ledford 8-7 11-9

South Rowan 4-11 4-17

Oak Grove 4-11 7-13

West Davidson 3-12 5-15

East Davidson 1-14 1-19

Today’s games

Thomasville at West Davidson, 7 p.m.

Lexington at South Rowan, 7:30 p.m.

C. Davidson at N. Davidson, 7:30 p.m.

Salisbury at East Davidson, 7:30 p.m.

Oak Grove at Ledford, 7:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 2-A/1-A

Team Conf. Overall

Wilkes Central 10-2 12-7

Starmount 10-2 16-6

West Wilkes 9-3 13-7

Elkin 6-6 7-13

Ashe County 5-7 7-13

Alleghany 3-9 8-14

East Wilkes 3-9 6-14

North Wilkes 2-10 6-16

Today’s games

Alleghany at West Wilkes, 7 p.m.

Ashe County at Wilkes Central, 7 p.m.

East Wilkes at Elkin, 7:30 p.m.

North Wilkes at Starmount, 8 p.m.

WESTERN PIEDMONT ATHLETIC 2-A

Team Conf. Overall

West Stokes 10-1 16-4

Atkins 9-2 15-5

North Forsyth 9-2 16-5

North Surry 6-5 13-8

Walkertown 6-5 9-10

Forbush 2-9 6-14

Carver 1-10 2-18

Surry Central 1-10 1-20

Today’s games

North Surry at Walkertown, 7:45 p.m.

West Stokes at Carver, 7:30 p.m.

Surry Central at Atkins, 8 p.m.

NORTHWEST 1-A

Team Conf. Overall

Winston-Salem Prep 6-1 13-7

East Surry 5-2 13-4

Mount Airy 5-2 13-7

North Stokes 2-5 14-7

Bishop McGuinness 2-5 12-9

South Stokes 1-6 9-12

Today’s games

Bishop McGuinness at S. Stokes, 7 p.m.

W-S Prep at Mount Airy, 8 p.m.

North Stokes at East Surry, 8 p.m.

Girls

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A

Team;Conf.;Overall

Glenn 7-0 18-1

West Forsyth 5-2; 12-8

East Forsyth 4-3 12-9

Reagan 3-4 10-9

Reynolds 2-5 7-13

Davie County 0-7 0-21

Today’s games

Davie County at Glenn, 6 p.m.

Reagan at East Forsyth, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Reynolds at West Forsyth, 6 p.m.

PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A

Team Conf. Overall

Greensboro Dudley 6-1 14-7

Southwest Guilford 6-1 15-6

Mount Tabor 5-2 11-10

Parkland 2-5 8-10

Western Guilford 2-5 9-9

Greensboro Smith 0-7 0-20

Today’s games

Greensboro Dudley at Parkland, 6 p.m.

SW Guilford at W. Guilford, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s games

W-S Christian at Parkland, 2 p.m.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2-A

Team Conf. Overall

Salisbury 16-0 19-1

Ledford 12-3 15-5

North Davidson 12-3 16-5

West Davidson 9-6 12-8

Thomasville 8-7 10-9

Central Davidson 7-8 9-10

Oak Grove 7-8 12-9

South Rowan 3-12 4-17

Lexington 2-13 6-14

East Davidson 0-15 0-20

Today’s games

C. Davidson at North Davidson, 6 p.m.

Oak Grove at Ledford, 6 p.m.

Salisbury at East Davidson, 6 p.m.

Lexington at South Rowan, 6 p.m.

Thomasville at West Davidson, 6 p.m.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 2-A/1-A

Team Conf. Overall

Alleghany 10-2 20-2

Wilkes Central 10-2 16-4

West Wilkes 9-3 16-4

Ashe County 9-3 15-5

Starmount 4-8 6-14

North Wilkes 4-8 12-10

East Wilkes 1-11 3-17

Elkin 1-11 3-17

Today’s games

East Wilkes at Elkin, Unavailable

North Wilkes at Starmount, 6 p.m.

Ashe Co. at Wilkes Central, 6:30 p.m.

Alleghany at West Wilkes, 7 p.m.

WESTERN PIEDMONT ATHLETIC 2-A

Team Conf. Overall

Forbush 11-0 19-2

West Stokes 9-2 17-3

Surry Central 7-4 13-8

North Surry 6-5 10-11

Walkertown 5-6 7-13

Atkins 5-7 7-10

North Forsyth 2-10 3-18

Carver 0-11 3-17

Today’s games

West Stokes at Carver, 6 p.m.

North Surry at Walkertown 6 p.m.

Surry Central at Atkins, 6 p.m.

NORTHWEST 1-A

Team Conf. Overall

Bishop McGuinness 6-1 18-2

East Surry 6-1 12-5

Mount Airy 5-2 11-8

North Stokes 2-5 6-15

Winston-Salem Prep 2-5 7-12

South Stokes 0-7 8-13

Today’s games

W-S Prep at Mount Airy, 6:15 p.m.

Bishop McGuinness at S. Stokes, 6:30 p.m.

North Stokes at East Surry, 6:30 p.m.

