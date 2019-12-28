BOYS BASKETBALL
Bishop McGuinness 78 Cherokee 70
Bishop (10-4): Dawson McAhaney 24, Nathan Fuller 17, Noah Allred 15, Jake Ledbetter 14, Pluciniczak 5, Williams 2, Spencer 2.
Cherokee (5-5): Sterlin Santa Maria 21, Sarron Johnson 21, Arkansas 8, Bradley 6, B. Crowe 5, Johnson 5, E. Crowe 2, Larch 2.
West Stokes 56 East Forsyth 39
West Stokes 10 22 18 6 — 56 East Forsyth 6 8 10 15 — 39
West Stokes (7-1): Isaac Spainhour 17, Luke Mickey 16, Parsons 8, Quesinberry 6, Knox 5, Elliott 4.
East Forsyth (0-7): Ty Lyles 10, Zyun Reeves 10, Leggett 8, Will Rhodes 4, Thorns 3, Williams 3, Trey Rhodes 1.
Sheetz Holiday Classic
Andrews 63 High Point Central 48
Andrews 7 8 11 20 — 48 HP Central 10 20 17 17 — 63
Andrews: J. McKiver 17, TJ East 13, K. Barret 12, DJ Jackson 10, Mansour 6, Herndon 3, Brown 2, Tanner 1.
H.P. Central: T. Hill 12, J. Green 10, McDuffie 7, Martin 7, Robinson 4, Ranazani 4, White 2.
Southern Guilford 67 W-S Christian 64
WSCA 18 22 8 16 — 64 S. Guilford 6 21 19 21 — 67
WSCA: L. McNeal 19, W. Isaacs 18, A. Porta 15, Thorpe 6, Nwaoshai 4, Boddie 2.
S. Guilford: B. Ruffin 20, D. Davis 18, German 7, Wells 7, Millner 6, Roberson 4, Tompson 3, Crisp 2.
Wesleyan Christian 83 Southwest Guilford 67
Wesleyan 23 12 16 20 — 83 S.W. Guilford 9 8 29 21 — 67
Wesleyan: I. Ray 20, D. Royster 13, K. Brooks 12, Wiggins 7, Charpliwy 6, Darr 5, Patterson 4, McLamb 4.
S.W. Guilford: J. Mull 21, B. Causey 18, M. Taylor 17, Cormack 6, Therialt 5.
Championship
Panther Creek 80 High Point Christian 58
Panther Creek 17 21 22 20 — 80 H.P. Christian 17 8 21 12 — 58
Panther Creek: A. Muldren 21, D. Berry 20, D. Drinkwater 12, James 6, Butners 5, Conte 4, McKnight 2, Tucker 1.
H.P. Christian: KJ Garrett 16, D. Carrick 11, L. Sutton 10, Underkill 6, Butler 4, Murrow 3, Johnson 3, Medlin 2, Feres 2, Curlee 1.
Ledford Christmas Classic
Oak Grove 72, East Davidson 48
Oak Grove 11 22 18 21 — 72 East Davidson 11 12 10 15 — 48
Oak Grove: Ethan Whitaker 19, Cole Johnston 14, Evan Suarez 11, Poole 9.
East Davidson: Colton Moorefield 12, Spencer Leonard 12.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Sheetz Holiday Classic
Richmond Senior High 53 Southern Guilford 20
Richmond 19 13 8 14 -- 53 S. Guilford 7 6 5 1 -- 20
Southern: S. Hicks 12, I. Grian 4, A. Pegram 3, A. Griffin 1.
Richmond: J. Covington 12, J. McDouglad 12, K. Sampson 9, J. Ratliff 9, J. Tillman 4, K. Hoffman 3, D. Campbell 2.
Wesleyan Christian 67 High Point Central 39
Wesleyan 7 16 20 24 — 67 H.P. Central 11 11 12 4 — 39
Wesleyan: L. McRae 22, S. Chrapliwy 20, M. Howell 20, M. Tat 10, S. Buck 1.
H.P. Central: P. Hart-McKenzie 30, M. McMasters 6, J. Mitchell 2.
N. Davidson 66, Pinecrest 29
Pinecrest 10 3 6 10 — 29 N. Davidson 18 15 19 14 -- 66
Pinecrest: McLaughlin 13, Sparrow 5, Kallgren 4, Washington 2, Stewart 2, Holder 2, McIntosh 1.
N. Davidson: E. Hege 27, C. McMillan 12, Michael 8, Minton 6, Dally 5, Alliers 4, Bean 2.
Championship
Southwest Guilford 63 Central Cabarrus 54
S.W. Guilford 17 16 14 16 — 63 C. Cabarrus 12 12 15 15 — 47
S.W. Guilford: T. Nyok 31, G. Slade 12, J. Slade 7, Shaw 6, Harriman 3, Foust 3, Hairston 1.
C. Cabarrus: J. Miller 18, M. Bramie 12, Knight 9, Tate 8, Haylee 4, Webb 3.
Davidson County Christmas Classic Championship
Ledford 40, Oak Grove 35
Oak Grove 6 10 11 8 — 35 Ledford 12 4 9 15 — 40
Oak Grove: Jones 9, Wooten 9, Holt 8, Ruiz 3, Smith 3, Hinkle 2, Woodruff 2.
Ledford: Limbacher 11, Chase 8, Sprinkle 7, Roark 6, Ledbetter 6, Harrison 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.