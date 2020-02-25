Playoffs scoreboard
Boys first round
Tuesday’s games
Class 4-A West
No. 5 Reynolds (16-9), bye
No. 10 Glenn (16-11) 60, No. 23 Charlotte Mallard Creek (9-17) 59
Class 3-A West
No. 1 Mount Tabor (24-3) 70, No. 32 Gastonia Ashbrook (9-17) 61
No. 9 Greensboro Smith (19-7) 73, No. 24 Alexander Central (16-12) 44
No. 19 Greensboro Dudley (17-9) 53, No. 14 Asheville Roberson (17-10) 38
No. 11 Hickory (21-5) 78, Southwest Guilford 69
No. 18 Parkland (22-4) 63 No. 15 West Rowan (15-10) 50
Class 2-A West
No. 17 Salisbury (17-9) 64, No. 16 Sylva Smoky Mountain (14-11) 34
No. 24 Franklin (17-9) 65, No. 9 West Wilkes (18-8) 52
No. 5 Burnsville Mountain Heritage (24-1) 90, No. 28 Walkertown (9-15) 60
No. 13 Lexington (21-5) 82, No. 20 North Surry (16-11) 69
No. 3 Shelby (22-3) 81, Wilkes Central 51
No. 6 North Davidson (24-4) 58, No. 27 Central Davidson (15-10) 55
No. 11 Atkins (21-6) 72, No. 22 Belmont South Point (18-10) 56
No. 18 North Forsyth (20-7) 65, No. 15 Rutherfordton-Spindale Central (16-11) 64
No. 2 West Stokes (23-4) 60, No. 31 Lincolnton (11-15) 43
Class 2-A East
No. 22 Ledford (16-11) 60, No. 11 SouthWest Edgecombe (19-7) 51
Class 1-A West
No. 12 Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (18-9) 58, No. 21 Bishop McGuinness (12-14) 57
No. 13 Cherokee (18-9) 54, No. 20 South Stokes (12-15) 51
No. 6 Starmount (20-7) 85, No. 27 Burlington Clover Garden (18-12) 62
No. 22 Cherryville (17-10) 67, No. 11 Mount Airy (15-10) 66
No. 23 North Stokes (16-10) 72, No. 10 Bessemer City (18-8) 67
No. 15 East Surry (18-6) 80, No. 18 Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson (17-8) 58
No. 2 Winston-Salem Prep (18-8) 85, No. 31 Elkin (10-16) 30
Girls First Round
Tuesday’s games
Class 4-A West
No. 11 East Forsyth (17-10) 51, No. 22 Cornelius Hough (9-17) 39,
No. 2 Glenn (23-1), bye
No. 15 Lake Norman (16-9) 63, No. 18 West Forsyth (15-11) 48
Class 3-A West
No. 6 Greensboro Dudley (20-7) 73, No. 27 Waxhaw Marvin Ridge (11-13) 71
No. 23 Southwest Guilford (19-9) 53, No. 10 Southwestern Randolph 48
No. 15 Mount Tabor (15-11) 48, No. 18 North Buncombe (20-7) 43
Class 2-A West
No. 17 Wilkes Central (19-6) 56, No. 16 North Davidson (17-10) 44
No. 8 Ashe County (20-6) 54, No. 25 North Wilkes (14-12) 43
No. 9 Marshville Forest Hills (18-7) 57,No. 24 West Davidson (15-11) 41
No. 12 Brevard (18-6) 59, No. 21 Surry Central (17-10) 51
No. 4 Forbush (26-2) 57, No. 29 North Surry (13-14) 47
No. 11 West Stokes (23-4) 54, No. 22 Oak Grove (16-12) 36
No. 18 West Wilkes (19-6) 53, No. 15 West Stanly (16-11) 42
No. 2 East Burke (25-3) 63, No. 31 Central Davidson (11-13) 29
Class 2-A East
No. 21 North Pitt (15-12) 47 No. 12 Ledford (18-7) 45
No. 7 School of Science & Math (23-5) 45, No. 26 Thomasville (12-12) 38
Class 1-A West
No. 8 Lincoln Charter (21-5) 64, No. 25 South Stokes (9-17) 39
No. 13 Robbinsville (22-6) 74, No. 20 Winston-Salem Prep (10-15) 35
No. 4 East Surry (18-5) 74, No. 29 Gastonia Piedmont Community (12-14) 30
No. 3 Mitchell (19-5) 65, No. 30 North Stokes (6-20) 24
No. 14 Mount Airy (14-11) 72, No. 19 Cashiers Blue Ridge (17-7) 47
No. 10 Mooresville Langtree Charter (26-4) 49, No. 23 Starmount (6-18) 32
No. 2 Alleghany (25-3) 44, No. 31 East Wilkes (4-20) 31
Class 1-A East
No. 9 Bishop McGuinness (21-4) 61, No. 24 Manteo (10-9) 25
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.