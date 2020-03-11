DANBURY — Nature has always been the star at Hanging Rock State Park, with glorious views from atop Moore’s Wall and Hanging Rock, but another highlight is the park’s beautiful visitor center.
A rustic wood and stone structure, the center enhanced the park experience with interesting exhibits, a mini art gallery and an expansive deck with a fabulous view of the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia.
Soon, probably next month, the visitor center will close for six to nine months as it undergoes much-needed repairs to its exterior.
“It’ll be disruptive,” said Robin Riddlebarger, the park’s superintendent. “But soon, it’ll be a distant memory.”
Built in 1996 after voters across the state approved a $35 million bond referendum in 1993, the visitor center was the first of its kind in North Carolina, adding an educational component to the park experience with a classroom for visiting students and exhibit space featuring the park’s flora and fauna.
Before that, Hanging Rock and other parks might have a small office for its employees and a few trail maps displayed in a rack. Many state parks followed suit with their own spacious visitor centers.
But the visitor center at Hanging Rock is showing some wear and tear, and repairs are needed to the decking, siding, structural supports and chimney, most related to weather damage, said Katie Hall, a spokesperson for the N.C. Division of State Parks.
Bond money will again be used at the visitor center. The project is one of 45 park projects being paid for by $75 million in bond money that voters approved in 2016.
Other projects, coincidentally, include a desperately needed visitor center at Pilot Mountain State Park, which is scheduled to open in early spring.
While the Hanging Rock visitor center is under construction, park employees will move to a cottage near the maintenance department. That cottage will be for employees only.
The public will be directed to the old bath house near Hanging Rock Lake for such things as trail maps, concessions, bathrooms and camping check-ins.
Riddlebarger said she hopes to keep about half of the parking lot at the visitor center open, with more parking available at the lake.
Hanging Rock gets nearly 690,000 visitors a year, so things could get a little uncomfortable, particularly during the leaf-peeping season.
“We just have to roll with it and do what we have to do,” Riddlebarger said.
