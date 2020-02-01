CHAPEL HILL — Jared Hamilton grew up in North Carolina rooting for the Tar Heels. In his first game at the Smith Center, the home team could have used him.
Hamilton scored 18 points and made 2 of 3 free throws with 17.2 seconds remaining to lift Boston College to a 71-70 victory over North Carolina on Saturday night.
Derryck Thornton added 15 points for the Eagles (11-11, 5-6 ACC), who spoiled the return of North Carolina point guard Cole Anthony after a seven-week absence.
“This means everything,” said Hamilton, who is from Charlotte. “This is a huge win for us. This is a huge win for our program. It’s really a turning point. I think this team, if we stay where we’re at right now, the sky is the limit.”
Jay Heath scored 12 points and Nik Popovic had 10 for the Eagles, who snapped a 12-game losing streak to North Carolina. Boston College picked up its first win over the Tar Heels since Feb. 20, 2010.
Anthony, North Carolina’s star freshman point guard and leading scorer, had 26 points in his first action since he had arthroscopic surgery Dec. 16 to repair a partially torn meniscus in his right knee. He came off the bench in each half, shooting 5 of 14 from the field and making all 14 of his free throws.
Anthony scored in the lane to give the Tar Heels a 70-69 lead with 29.7 seconds left, but his desperation 3-pointer just before the final buzzer came up short.
“With a great player like that and the ball leaves his hand with three seconds to go, your life stops for a minute right there,” Boston College coach Jim Christian said. “But fortunately for us, it didn’t go in.”
Brandon Robinson had 12 points on 5-of-16 shooting for North Carolina (10-11, 3-7) before leaving the court with a sprained right ankle after fouling Hamilton on the game-deciding 3-point try.
Armando Bacot added 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Garrison Brooks had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Tar Heels. North Carolina shot 22 of 61 (36%), including 4 of 19 from 3-point range.
Big picture
North Carolina: The Tar Heels had some momentum after back-to-back wins against Miami and N.C. State, and Anthony’s return figured to give them a boost. But they came up short at home in a game they needed to win.
Late-game confusion
Boston College played zone defense on the final possession, and the Tar Heels looked confused as the clock dwindled while Anthony dribbled. North Carolina coach Roy Williams said he wanted his team to attack the basket. Anthony took the blame, saying that he should have called timeout or shot sooner to give his team a chance to get an offensive rebound.
“I let my team down with that play,” Anthony said. “That was my fault.”
BOSTON COLLEGE 71 NORTH CAROLINA 70
FG FT Reb
BC Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jar.Hamilton 31 6-12 3-4 0-3 0 2 18
Mitchell 30 2-6 0-0 3-8 2 2 5
Heath 28 5-10 1-1 0-1 6 4 12
Thornton 28 4-13 7-8 1-3 3 4 15
Jai.Hamilton 27 2-5 0-0 0-5 0 0 5
Popovic 24 4-5 1-2 3-8 1 4 10
Felder 18 3-4 0-2 0-4 0 4 6
Kraljevic 6 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Rishwain 6 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Herren 2 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 26-56 12-17 7-34 12 23 71
Percentages: FG .464, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Jar.Hamilton 3-6, Popovic 1-1, Heath 1-3, Jai.Hamilton 1-3, Mitchell 1-3, Thornton 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Felder 2). Turnovers: 15 (Heath 5, Jai.Hamilton 3, Rishwain 2, Thornton 2, Kraljevic, Mitchell, Popovic). Steals: 8 (Popovic 4, Jar.Hamilton 2, Heath, Mitchell). Technical Fouls: None.
FG FT Reb
UNC Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Robinson 37 5-16 0-0 0-3 0 5 12
Brooks 34 5-15 0-7 6-10 2 1 10
Bacot 31 2-5 7-8 3-10 1 4 11
Black 28 2-5 0-0 2-2 1 2 4
Anthony 26 5-14 14-14 0-5 3 3 26
Platek 17 1-2 1-2 0-3 0 0 3
Pierce 12 1-2 0-0 1-2 0 3 2
Keeling 10 0-1 0-0 1-2 2 1 0
Francis 3 1-1 0-0 1-2 0 1 2
Huffman 2 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 22-61 22-31 14-40 9 20 70
Percentages: FG .361, FT .710. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Anthony 2-8, Robinson 2-9, Pierce 0-1, Platek 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bacot, Black, Robinson). Turnovers: 12 (Brooks 3, Bacot 2, Black 2, Pierce 2, Anthony, Platek, Robinson). Steals: 8 (Anthony 2, Black 2, Bacot, Keeling, Platek, Robinson). Technical Fouls: None.
Boston College 32 39 — 71 North Carolina 30 40 — 70
A—21,492 (21,750).
