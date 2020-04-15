In response to the North Carolina executive order for all restaurants and bars to close their dine-in areas, many are offering curbside pickup so customers do not have to leave their cars.
The following list includes Greensboro and High Point restaurants offering the service.
The list only includes mostly locally-owned Greensboro restaurants, with a few chain options, offering curbside service. However, most restaurants, including the ones in this list, already offer a walk-in takeout option. If you have a favorite restaurant, call it. Odds are it will be able to accommodate with a takeout option.
The list does not include fast-food drive-thru.
Restaurants are in Greensboro unless otherwise noted.
The list is ever-evolving, so check back periodically.
If your restaurant would like to be considered for the list, email the name of the restaurant, address, how a customer orders and the hours curbside is offered to carl.wilson@greensboro.com.
Acropolis Restaurant (416 N. Eugene St.) has curbside service. Call 336-273-3306.
Arlene's Place (5002 W. Gate City Blvd.) has curbside pickup. Call 336-285-8081.
Asahi Japanese Steakhouse (4520 W. Market St.) has curbside service 4 to 8 p.m. Call 336-855-8883.
BBQ Nation (3928 Sedgebrook St., High Point) has curbside service. Call 336-306-5511.
Bad Daddy's Burger Bar (4522 W. Wendover Ave., Suite 101) has curbside and 15% off orders. Call 336-323-2666.
Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina is offering curbside service and family meals to go at locations at 2408 Spring Garden St. (336-663-7148) and 301 Pisgah Church Road (336-288-9974).
Big Burger Spot has curbside at its locations at 3750-A Battleground Ave. (336-617-3777) and 510-A Nicholas Road (336-541-8861).
Bites and Pints Gastro Pub (2503 Spring Garden St.) is offering curbside service. Call 336-617-5185.
The grill at Brown-Gardiner pharmacy (2101 N. Elm St.) has curbside service 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Breakfast all day. Call 336-275-3267.
Burger Warfare (1209 Battleground Ave.) has curbside pickup and delivery. Call 336-500-0654.
Cafe Pasta (305 State St.) is offering 20% off curbside pickup on food and bottles of wine. Call 336-272-1308.
Casa de Sotos (1800 Westchester Drive, High Point) has curbside. Call 336-886-4081.
Cheesecakes by Alex (315 S. Elm St.) has curbside service. Call 336-273-0970.
Chez Genese (616 S. Elm St.) has curbside service for brunch menu 9 a.m.-1 p.m. daily except Tuesday and family meal pickup 5- p.m. daily except Tuesday. Call 336-663-7399.
Cincy's (115 E. February One Place) has curbside pickup at the corner of February One Place and 201 S. Elm St. Call 336-378-9774.
Crazy Crab Seafood and Grill has curbside service at their locations at 1653 New Garden Road (336-895-4784) and 4312 Big Tree Way (336-315-5351).
Darryl's Wood Fired Grille (3300 Gate City Blvd.) has curbside pickup. Call 336-294-1781.
East Coast Wings + Grill locations have curbside service. Family-of-four packs available for $25.99. Call-in orders 20% off for hospital workers (free delivery) and first responders. Locations and ordering can be found at eastcoastwings.olo.com.
Easy Peasy Decadent Desserts (1616 Battleground Ave., Suite J) is offering curbside service 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Call 336-306-2827.
Elizabeth Pizza (1218 Bridford Parkway, Unit G) has curbside service. Call 336-292-2425.
Elizabeth's Pizza (918 Summit Ave.) will bring your order to the door of the restaurant. Call 336-274-3638.
Embur (107 Smyres Place) has curbside service. Call 336-541-8442.
Fisher's Grille (608 N. Elm St.) has curbside service. Visit fishersgrille.com/menu or call 336-275-8300.
Gia Drink Eat Listen (1941 New Garden Road, Suite 208) has curbside service. Call 336-907-7536.
Ghassan's Fresh Mediterranean Eats (1605 Battleground Ave. and 400 E. Cornwallis Drive) is offering curbside pickup. Call 336-272-8400 (Battleground) or 336-378-1000 (Cornwallis).
Godino's Bakery and Coffeehouse (1007 N.C. 150 West, Summerfield) has curbside service. Call 336-298-7452.
Hibachi Cafe (362 S. Elm St.) has curbside service. Call 336-489-3008.
Hickory Tree Turkey BBQ (2804-L Randleman Road) has curbside service. Call 336-617-6874.
Homeslice Pizza has curbside service at these locations: 2223 Fleming Road (336-500-8781) and 5803-B Hunt Club Road (336-851-5455).
Imperial Koi Asian Bistro and Sushi Bar (1941 New Garden Road, Suite 200) has curbside service. Call 336-286-3000.
Jake's Diner has curbside service at these locations: 2206 S. Holden Road (336-851-0944), 4220 W. Wendover Ave. (336-297-4141), 3512 Drawbridge Parkway (336-285-7920) and 2505 Battleground Ave. (336-907-3563).
Jay's Deli (630 Friendly Center Road) has curbside service. Call 336-292-0741.
Jerusalem Market at 5002 High Point Road at Gate City Boulevard (336-547-0220) and Jerusalem Market on Elm at 310 S. Elm St. (336-279-7025) are offering curbside pickup.
Lindley Park Filling Station (2201 Walker Ave.) has curbside pickup. Meals for four are also featured. Hours are noon to 8 p.m. daily. Call 336-274-2144.
Los Chicos (200 S. Elm St.) is offering curbside pickup. Call 336-256-9637.
Machete (600-C Battleground Ave.) is offering curbside pickup of a limited menu and beer and wine. A 20% service charge will benefit restaurant employees. Call 336-265-8859 or email machete@machetegso.com.
Mac's Speed Shop (1218 Battleground Ave.) is offering curbside pickup and delivery. Call 336-544-8370.
Mandalay Asian Fusion Cuisine (3793 Samet Drive, Suite 140, High Point) has curbside service. Visit their Facebook page or call 336-841-1895.
Maxie B's Bakery and Dessert Cafe (2403 Battleground Ave., Suite 7) has curbside service. Call 336-288-9811.
McAlister's Deli has curbside pickup at locations at 1603 Highwoods Blvd. in Greensboro (336-252-1000) and 5870 Samet Drive, Suite 119 in High Point (336-887-1300).
Melt Kitchen and Bar (1941 New Garden Road) is offering curbside pickup and a limited menu of family-size meals. The restaurant is also offering limited lunchtime delivery. Call 336-763-5445 or email meltgso@gmail.com.
MJ’s Restaurant and Catering (620 Dolley Madison Road) is offering curbside pickup 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call 336-852-4889.
Monk's Cheesecakes and Cheeseburgers (2101 Pyramids Village Blvd.) has curbside pickup. Call 336-763-8686.
Natty Greene's (345 S. Elm St.) has curbside service. Call 336-274-1373.
98 Asian Bistro (1800 N. Main St., Suite 106, High Point) has curbside pickup. Call 336-887-3388.
Oakcrest Family Restaurant (2435 Battleground Ave.) is offering curbside pickup. Call 336-288-7585.
O'Charley's (4505 Landover Road) has curbside and family meal deals. Call 336-852-5758.
Odeh's Mediterranean Kitchen (3805 Tinsley Drive, Suite 111) has curbside service. Hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Call 336-905-7071.
Osteria (1310 Westover Terrace) has curbside service. Call 336-275-2550 or 336-265-8330.
Pastabilities (1726 Battleground Ave.) is offering curbside service. Call 336-272-7823.
Pita Delite locations have curbside. They are: 3383 Battleground Ave. at Westridge Square (336-288-9797); 500 E. Cornwallis Drive, Suite E (336-378-8880); and 617 Friendly Center Road (336-547-8003).
Rearn Thai (5120 W. Market St.) has curbside service. Call 336-292-5901.
Reel Seafood Grill (2002 New Garden Road) has curbside service. Call 336-617-4200.
Reto's Kitchen (600 S. Elam Ave.) offers order-ahead meals for pickup on Wednesday or Friday. Visit www.retoskitchen.com for weekly menu.
Salvino Cucina Italiana (2917-D Battleground Ave.) has curbside service. Visit salvinorestaurant.com or call 336-540-8663.
Scrambled Southern Diner (2417 Spring Garden St.) has curbside pickup. Meals for four are also featured. Hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Call 336-285-6590.
Smohk'D (403 N. Elm St.) has curbside pickup. Call 336-252-2253.
1618 Downtown (312 S. Elm St.) is offering curbside pickup of a limited menu. Call 336-312-4143.
1618 Midtown (1724 Battleground Ave., Suite 105) is offering curbside pickup of a limited menu. Call 336-285-9410.
1618 Seafood Grille (1618 W. Friendly Ave., Suite B) is offering curbside pickup of a limited menu. Call 336-235-0898.
Spring Garden Bakery (1932 Spring Garden St.) has curbside service. Call 336-272-8199.
Stamey’s Barbecue has curbside service and delivery at the locations at 2206 W. Gate city Blvd. (https://stameysgatecity.hrpos.heartland.us/) and 2812 Battleground Ave. (https://stameysbattleground.hrpos.heartland.us/). Discount of 10% for online orders through March with promo code 10off.
Texas Roadhouse has curbside service and meals for four at 2414 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro (336-288-1028) and 3940 Brian Jordan Place in High Point (336-781-2972) 3 to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and noon to 9 p.m. Friday-Sunday.
TGI Fridays (4423 W. Wendover Ave.) has curbside service. Visit www.tgifridays.com or call 336-294-3707.
Thai Square (3361 Battleground Ave., Greensboro) has curbside 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Call 336-907-7845.
Toshi's Cafe (5710 W. Gate City Blvd., Suite FF) has curbside service. Visit www.toshiscafe.com or call 336-297-2288.
The Box Seat (5006 High Point Road, Suite E) is offering curbside service. Call 336-297-0073.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.