Greensboro mayor Nancy Vaughan at a press conference in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

GREENSBORO — Greensboro's citywide curfew was called off this morning after a weekend of peaceful protests, the city said.

In a news release, the city said Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan decided to rescind the curfew, which was put into effect one week ago, after peaceful protests over the weekend in LeBauer Park and on Wendover Avenue.

"To all who have been peacefully protesting for changes in priorities and policies, I hear you. It is time to begin the work of systematic reform through collaboration and communication," Vaughan said in a statement. “I am encouraged by the willingness of protesters to organize peaceful demonstrations and engage in meaningful dialogue. We will continue to support peaceful protests, while ensuring participants are safe.”

The city said local activists and groups are encouraged to protest peacefully and as safely as possible in the face of COVID-19.

