COVID-19, also known as novel coronavirus, has led to numerous closings, cancellations, postponements and schedule changes.
Here are major public-service and hospital-related updates that affect the Greensboro area. This roundup was last updated at 5:15 p.m. March 30 to add updated unofficial counts of coronavirus cases statewide.
Stay-at-home orders
A statewide stay-at-home order went into effect at 5 p.m. March 30. The order is expected to remain in place until April 29. Click here to read the statewide order. Click here for a related FAQ.
The order generally means people should stay home and limit travel and social interactions only for essential reasons. People may leave their homes to go to work if employed by an essential business, to care for a family member or friend, to seek medical care, to buy food and other essentials and to exercise.
The order also permits businesses deemed essential to remain open. These include restaurants (for take-out, drive-through and delivery only), grocery stores, pharmacies, ABC stores, hardware stores, post offices, office supply stores, gas stations and convenience stores, veterinarians and pet supply stores, some travel-related businesses (hotels, airlines, buses, taxis, and rideshare services), places of worship and some childcare providers. The governor's order lists 30 categories of essential businesses.
Gatherings such as church services and weddings may continue but are subject to a prior order that limits groups to no more than 10 people. Funerals are limited to 50 people under the state order.
A similar stay-at-home order that covers Guilford County — Greensboro, High Point and unincorporated areas of the county — went into effect at 5 p.m. March 27.
Click here to read the Guilford County order, and click here and here to read related FAQs. For questions, call 336-641-7527 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays or email stayhome@guilfordcountync.gov.
N.C. coronavirus cases
North Carolina has 1,307 confirmed cases of coronavirus and six deaths of N.C. residents as of 11 a.m. March 30. Click here for the latest North Carolina count, which is updated each morning by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
There are 44 reported coronavirus cases in Guilford County and 39 in Forsyth County as of March 30, according to state health officials.
The News & Observer of Raleigh, which is collecting data from county health departments and other sources in addition to the N.C. DHHS count, said the number of N.C. cases stands at 1,322 as of mid-afternoon March 30.
For details about N.C.'s response to COVID-19, visit the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website.
To reach the N.C. coronavirus hotline, call 866-462-3821.
To get non-medical assistance related to coronavirus, contact NC 2-1-1, operated by the United Way of North Carolina, by dialing 211. NC 2-1-1 is an information and referral service that gives free and confidential information on health and human services resources within their community. More: nc211.org.
To get general information and updates about coronavirus, North Carolina residents can text COVIDNC to 898211.
N.C. unemployment benefits
Gov. Roy Cooper announced Sunday that the first payments for coronavirus-related unemployment claims will start to go out the week of March 30. Payments that include an additional $600 in unemployment benefits due to new federal legislation in about two weeks after that. Workers who apply must complete weekly certifications — a series of yes-or-no questions to help determine a person’s eligibility for benefits — in order to receive unemployment insurance payments.
Employees with questions about the application and benefits can click here. Employers with questions can click here.
Cone Health
Cone Health hospitals are open but have strict visitation restrictions. In most cases, patients can receive no visitors. The exceptions are women in labor (one visitor who is either a spouse, partner or doula), children under 18 (two parents or guardians) and people at the end of life (up to four people).
Visitors to Cone Health facilities for doctor's appointments, lab work, physical therapy, imaging services and other services are limited to a patient and one other person.
Cone Health has limited surgeries, medical procedures, office visits and imaging to reduce the use of medical supplies.
Cone Health has separate care stations for those with respiratory symptoms at Moses Cone Hospital and Wesley Long Hospital in Greensboro, MedCenter High Point, Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville and Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington.
Cone Health has closed all 12 of its outpatient rehabilitation clinics. Click here for those locations.
Cone Health is accepting donations of medical supplies from individuals, businesses and community organizations. The health system is seeking N95 masks, surgical masks, goggles and safety glasses, medical-grade swabs (individually packaged and sealed), disposable non-cloth surgical gowns, shoe covers, and hair and head caps. For details about how to donate these items, click here.
For more details, visit conehealth.com/coronavirus. The site has information on what to do if you think you have COVID-19, ways to help, what to do if you're sick and more details to changes in regular operations.
Schools
Public schools in North Carolina will remain closed through at least May 15.
End-of-grade and end-of-course state tests for the 2019-20 school year have been canceled. The N.C. High School Athletic Association has said high school sports will remain suspended through at least May 18.
Guilford County Schools is closed to students. School buildings and administrative offices are closed to the public. Most employees are working remotely.
Teacher-created lessons are available through Canvas, the online learning management system used by the district. The school system wants students to take part in these online lessons to stay on their academic track, but the district said teachers won't be taking attendance or awarding grades. Instructions about gaining access to Canvas are posted here. Families who do not have access to a tablet, laptop or desktop computer should contact their child's school.
The school district has asked people with Canvas login issues to contact their teacher. Those with technical support issues with student devices can call the district's Technology Services office at 336-370-8179.
The school district has set up Wi-Fi hotspots in parking lots of eight public schools. These internet access points are Herbin-Metz Education Center, Hunter Elementary, McNair Elementary, Simkins Elementary and Western Middle in Greensboro; Jamestown Middle and Christine Joyner Greene Education Center in Jamestown; and Eastern High School in Gibsonville.
Here's a link to other educational resources compiled by Guilford County Schools.
Guilford County Schools has set up two emergency hotlines for families and students.
An informational hotline will handle questions for families and employees about school closures, health, food, digital learning, special education, learning resources and employee relations. That number is 336-332-7290. This hotline will operate 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday through at least March 30. Interpreters will be available to answer questions from speakers of Arabic, French, Kinyarwanda, Rade, Spanish, Swahili, Urdu and Vietnamese.
The GCS crisis hotline for students concerned about anxiety, depression, abuse, hunger or other issues is 336-332-7295. This number is staffed around the clock weekdays and weekends.
The school district began limited food deliveries March 16 to vulnerable students at homeless shelters, motels and other transitional settings. Those deliveries will continue for at least two weeks.
Guilford County Schools has set up nearly 100 grab-and-go food sites across the county for any children 18 or younger. Meals — lunch for that day and breakfast for the following morning — are available to be picked up from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.
Children may pick up food at any grab-and-go site regardless of assigned school. Here are the locations at the county's public schools:
• In Greensboro: Alderman Elementary, Archer Elementary, Bluford Elementary, Brightwood Elementary, Cone Elementary, Dudley High School, Foust Elementary, Hairston Middle, Hunter Elementary, Irving Park Elementary, Jackson Middle, Jones Elementary, Morehead Elementary, Peck Elementary, Pilot Elementary, Rankin Elementary, Swann Middle, Washington Elementary, Western Middle and Wiley Elementary.
• In High Point: Allen Jay Middle, Fairview Elementary, High Point Central High School, Johnson Street Global, Kirkman Park Elementary, Montlieu Elementary, Oak Hill Elementary, Oak View Elementary, Parkview Elementary, Shadybrook Elementary, Southwest Middle, Union Hill Elementary and Welborn Middle.
• In Guilford County: Eastern High School in Gibsonville, Jamestown Elementary, Northeast High School, Northwest High School, Ragsdale High School in Jamestown, Southeast High School, Southern High School and Summerfield Elementary.
Click here for the most current list of all meal pickup sites, which include the schools listed above as well as apartments, public housing complexes and other non-school locations.
Starting March 27, parents across North Carolina who need food assistance for their children can text FOODNC to 877-877 to find nearby free meal sites. For Spanish-speakers, text COMIDA to 877-877. Click here to see a map that shows locations of food-assistance programs.
To visit the Guilford County Schools coronavirus information page, click here.
City of Greensboro
The city of Greensboro has announced numerous changes to its operations:
• The city announced March 27 that it has suspended regular yard waste and bulk waste collection. Yard waste can be taken to the White Street Landfill at 2503 White St. The cost is $10 per car or $12 per truck or trailer. Dump trucks are charged by the ton. Hours are 7:50 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays at 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Yard waste left on the curb will not be collected. City crews will take away bulk waste — furniture, mattresses, appliances and other oversized items — only by appointment. Call 336-373-2489 to schedule a pickup. Garbage and recycling collections will continue on their regular schedules.
• The Melvin Municipal Office Building is closed to the public. The only in-person service offered is to people who are paying a water bill or signing up for new water service. That service is available only from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.
• Greensboro police and fire services will remain unchanged. For emergencies, call 911. The police department's headquarters at 100 E. Police Plaza in downtown Greensboro is closed to the public starting March 26 except for people retrieving towed cars and people who want printed reports but don't have internet access. Public fingerprinting and property and evidence pick-up have been suspended. The Maple Street and Swing Road substations are closed to the public.
• The Greensboro Central Library and all city library branches are closed indefinitely. Several online resources remain available for library patrons, including the N.C. Digital Library, NC Kids, NC Live, the video streaming service Kanopy and more. Click here for details.
• Indoor recreation centers and the Greensboro History Museum, Greensboro Cultural Center and the Greensboro Aquatic Center remain closed. All city of Greensboro events, programs and facility rentals hosted by the library, the parks department, the Greensboro History Museum and Creative Greensboro, including the Drama Center and Music Center, are canceled through April 15. Effective March 25, all recreational facilities and playgrounds at city parks are closed. Trails, greenways and neighborhood parks will remain open from dawn to dusk daily.
• Lakes and regional parks — Brandt, Higgins, and Townsend lakes and Barber, Country, Hester, and Keeley parks — will remain open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Offices at parks and lakes are closed to the public. There will be no bait sales or boat rentals. Fishing is permitted but pier usage is limited to 10 people at a time.
• Bryan Park and Gillespie Golf Course will resume normal hours but will restrict the number of people inside their pro shops and limit rentals to one golfer per cart.
• Forest Lawn, Green Hill, Maplewood and Union cemeteries remain open. Burial services will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and be limited to no more than 10 participants.
• Greensboro Transit Authority buses are running hourly along their normal routes. GTA said the reduced operations will allow buses to be cleaned between runs. HEAT bus service has been canceled. All GTA and SCAT buses are free to ride.
• The next Greensboro City Council meeting, postponed from March 17, will be held March 31 without speakers from the floor. The meeting will be streamed live on the city's website and aired live on GTN.
• Meetings of all city boards and commissions have been suspended through April 17.
• Greensboro Farmers Curb Market is closed until further notice. Visit www.gsofarmersmarket.org for a list of vendors.
For more details about city of Greensboro closings, click here or call 336-373-2489.
Guilford County
Guilford County on March 24 amended its earlier emergency declaration, which is issued March 13. The new regulations take effect at 5 p.m. March 25
The latest order that applies to all of Guilford County, including Greensboro, High Point and other incorporated areas, prohibits gatherings of 10 or more people except in certain specific instances. Many types of businesses — including healthcare providers, grocery stores, restaurants, banks, hardware stores and others considered essential — are exempt from the order. The county's latest declaration also bans the use of public and private playground equipment except for private play structures located on residential property.
Click her to read the county's amended emergency order.
Parks: All Guilford County park event centers, pools and learning centers are closed. All organized recreation events and facility rentals, including shelters and Hagan-Stone Park campground sites, are canceled through April 13. County parks, trails and open spaces remain open.
Animals: The Guilford County Animal Shelter is closed to the public except for certain circumstances. People surrendering stray animals or claiming animals can drop in. Rescue groups pulling animals and people wanting to surrender or adopt animals must make an appointment. Call 336-641-3401 to schedule a visit. Guilford County Animal Services has canceled all rabies clinics, classes, tours and other public events through April 13.
Law enforcement: Visitation to the Guilford County jail is suspended until further notice except for attorney visits, medical and mental health providers and other law enforcement agencies. Fingerprinting for job applications and background checks are suspended. Applicants for pistol purchase and concealed carry permits must start the process online via Permitium.com. Onsite applications are suspended.
Evictions: The Guilford County Sheriff's Office says it's suspending enforcement of eviction orders through April 17.
Veterans services: The Greensboro Veterans Services Office will remain open. The High Point office will close Thursday.
Tax department: The Guilford County Tax Department offices in both High Point and Greensboro are closed for face-to face services. For information, call 336-641-3363, email indtax@guilfordcountync.gov or visit the department's website.
Social services: The Guilford County Department of Social Services offices in Greensboro and High Point are closed to the public. Call 336-641-3000 or click here for numbers to call for specific services.
Register of Deeds: The county's Register of Deeds office is largely closed to the public. Certified copies of birth, death and marriage certificates are available only online or by mail. Marriage licenses and notary oaths will be available daily by appointment; call 336-641-7730 in Greensboro and 336-641-6935 in High Point to schedule one. Guilford County magistrates have suspended performing civil marriage ceremonies. The Land Records Research areas in Greensboro and High Point remain open. Click here for more details about Register of Deeds operations.
Department of Public Health: The pharmacy and clinical services remain open but schedules may have changed. Dental services have been suspended. Walk-in traffic for death certificate processing also has been suspended. Click here for more details about changes to health department operations.
Click here for more details about Guilford County closings and changes in operations.
Courts
N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley on March 15 asked the state's Superior Court and District Courts to push back most civil and criminal cases for at least 30 days and severely curtail most other court-related functions.
Trials and grand juries with jurors already seated will continue as scheduled. However, courthouses will remain open, and magistrates will continue to issue warrants. Bond, probable cause, involuntary commitment, guardianship and domestic violence protection proceedings will continue to be held.
Beasley's order requested that marriage ceremonies and pressing estate administration matters should continue. However, the chief justice said foreclosure, small claims and eviction proceedings should be halted temporarily.
On March 19, Beasley issued another order extending filing deadlines in many instances to April 17.
For more N.C. courts announcements, visit www.nccourts.gov/covid-19-coronavirus-updates.
In Guilford County, all Superior Court matters, trials and motions scheduled through April 13 will be postponed except for first appearances and emergency situations. Most District Court matters except for first appearances, domestic violence and a few other limited situations also are postponed through April 13.
No one with coronavirus or flu-like symptoms will be allowed to enter local courthouses, and some people might be subject to limited medical screening before entry.
Guilford County Superior Court announced March 23 that the District Court Judge's office and Clerk of Superior Court's office in Greensboro and High Point will be open only from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays. Other court offices — district attorney, public defender and superior court judges — won't be open to the public but will take phone calls or emails. Both courthouses will be open to the public after 1 p.m. weekdays only for criminal first appearances and juvenile hearings. This new schedule will remain in effect through April 17.
Utilities
The city of Greensboro has announced that its Water Resources department will suspend water shutoffs due to unpaid bills through March 31.
Duke Energy has announced that it won't disconnect Duke Energy electric or Piedmont Natural Gas service for non-payment. The utility company said it will still read meters and send out bills and encouraged customers to pay what they can now to avoid building up large balances. Duke Energy crews will continue to respond to power outages and emergency situations and perform new connections and disconnections. Piedmont crews will continue to do emergency repairs and other essential work on customers' property. Other non-urgent services may be postponed.
Duke Energy announced March 19 that it will waive late payment fees and fees for returned payments starting March 21 "until the national state of emergency is lifted," according to a news release. The utility also announced that it will waive fees for credit and debit card payments for residential customers. Click here for more details.
For more information, visit www.dukeenergyupdates.com. Residential customers may call customer service at 800-777-9898 (Duke Energy) and 800-752-7504 (Piedmont Natural Gas).
Charter Communications announced that it will offer free broadband and Wi-Fi access for 60 days through its Spectrum brand nationwide to households with K-12 and/or college students who aren't current Spectrum subscribers. Installation fees will be waived. Call 844-488-8395 for details.
Comcast announced it will help connect more low-income families to the internet at home. New Internet Essentials customers will get two free months of internet service. Click here for more details.
Colleges
The UNC System announced March 20 that traditional May commencements will be postponed. New dates and formats will be up to the chancellors at each campus. Students still will be able to earn degrees if they meet academic requirements.
Earlier, the UNC System ordered state universities to move as many in-person classes as possible to an online format. It also ordered all students without a documented hardship to move out of university-owned and -managed residence halls and apartments.
Click on each school's name to visit its coronavirus response page.
• UNCG: UNCG classes are being taught online, and most of campus is closed. The university has adopted a pass-fail option for all spring semester courses. May's commencement will be combined with the previously scheduled Dec. 11 graduation ceremony.
• N.C. A&T: Face-to-face classes are being conducted online as much of the campus is closed. May's commencement has been postponed to sometime later this summer. On March 24, A&T said someone affiliated with the university contracted coronavirus.
• GTCC: Guilford County's community college closed all campus buildings effective at 5 p.m. March 27. Curriculum classes that have been converted to online formats will meet that way through May 2, the end of the spring semester. In-person labs, workforce and continuing education courses, which include off-site and customized training classes, will remain suspended through at least April 19. Work-based learning and off-site clinical curriculum classes have been canceled for the spring semester. Commencement, scheduled for May 7, has been postponed.
• Greensboro College: All spring semester classes have moved online or to an alternate delivery method starting March 23. Students will not be allowed to remain on campus. The college said it has given them directions to retrieve their belongings. No decision has been made about commencement, which is scheduled for May 9.
• Guilford College: Classes resumed online March 23. Commencement, scheduled for May 16, has been postponed.
• Bennett College: Remote classes started March 16. All spring semester in-person classes have been canceled. The college won't hold its traditional on-campus commencement, which was scheduled for May 2.
• Elon University School of Law:The downtown Greensboro law school has temporarily closed its facilities as of 5 p.m. March 27. Those facilities, including the law library, will remain closed through April 19. The spring trimester will start on schedule March 30 but with online instruction. All in-person classes, meetings and other on-campus gatherings are suspended through April 19.
• Elon University: Online instruction in all undergraduate classes started March 23 and will run through April 29. Much of the campus is closed, and most employees are working remotely. One student in a university-sponsored study abroad program is presumed positive for coronavirus. Elon said that student returned home and did not visit campus. Other students in the same program have been notified and are home.
• High Point University: Classes will continue online through the rest of the spring semester. HPU has asked students to leave campus by March 27; only international students and others with special circumstances can remain. Commencement scheduled for May 9 has been moved tentatively to August. On March 26, the university said a student who is at home out-of-state has tested positive for coronavirus.
N.C. parks and museums
Some state parks have been closed. The list of closed state parks and state recreation areas, updated March 28, includes: Carvers Creek, Cliffs of the Neuse, Crowders Mountain, Elk Knob, Eno River, Falls Lake, Fort Fisher, Fort Macon, Gorges, Grandfather Mountain, Hanging Rock, Lake James, Lake Waccamaw, Lumber River, Morrow Mountain, Mount Jefferson, Mount Mitchell, New River, Occoneechee Mountain, Pilot Mountain, Raven Rock, South Mountains, Stone Mountain and William B. Umstead. Chimney Rock at Chimney Rock State Park is closed, but other park attractions are open. Visitors should go to www.ncparks.gov or the park division's Facebook page to check the status of individual state parks.
At state parks and recreation trails that remain open, visitors centers, offices, restrooms, bathhouses and all overnight accommodations, including cabins and campgrounds, are closed, and all public programs have been canceled. Park staff remain on duty. Recreation in groups is strongly discouraged.
All art, history and natural sciences museums operated by the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources are closed. This list of closed attractions include the N.C. Zoo in Asheboro, regional museums, state historic sites, state aquariums, Jennette's Pier in Nags Head and the State Library of North Carolina.
Guilford Courthouse National Military Park on March 27 announced additional closings. In addition to its visitor center, the park has closed its restrooms and parking lots and suspended all programming. The tour road is closed to motor vehicles. Outdoor spaces remain open during regular operating hours, which are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
The Greensboro Science Center will remain closed through April 30.
N.C. driver's license offices
The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles announced March 23 that both driver license offices in Greensboro (on East Market Street and Coliseum Boulevard) are closed. The DMV previously announced that it has closed about 60 other low-traffic offices statewide, including the one at the J. Douglas Galyon Depot in downtown Greensboro.
Driver licenses offices in Graham, High Point, Kernersville and Wentworth (in Rockingham Country) remain open by appointment only. To make an appointment, call (919) 715-7000.
Restaurants and retail
Gov. Roy Cooper has signed two executive orders this month aimed at limiting mass gatherings and slowing the spread of COVID-19.
The first, issued March 17, prohibits all N.C. restaurants and bars from offering sit-down on-premises service. Food establishments may continue to offer takeout, drive-through and delivery options. Click here to read it.
Some restaurants have closed temporarily. Others remain open. Before going out to get food, call or check websites or social media sites. Here's a list compiled by the News & Record of locally owned Greensboro restaurants that are offering curbside pickup service.
The second executive order, signed March 23, closed many types of entertainment and personal care businesses effective March 25. This list includes movie theaters, bowling alleys, barbershops and beauty salons. Click here to see the types of businesses affected. The governor's latest order also keeps public schools closed through May 15 and limits gatherings to no more than 50 people.
On March 26, Friendly Center in Greensboro said that most stores — except for grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants and food establishments — will close at 5 p.m. Friday. Click here for a list of Friendly Center stores that plan to remain open.
Taxes
Federal and state income tax filing deadlines for individuals and businesses have been moved from the traditional April 15 date to July 15.
Tanger Center
The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts — Greensboro's newest performance space — didn't hold opening events that were scheduled to start March 20. All events in March and some set for April have been postponed and could be rescheduled. The only cancellation so far is Sesame Street Live! (April 8). Click here for a list of postponed and rescheduled events.
