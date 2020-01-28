Wake Forest Virginia Mens Basketball

Wake Forest's Chaundee Brown, middle, and Brandon Childress, right, both missed Sunday's game against Virginia with injuries. Teammate Mike Wynn also watches. 

As Sarr said, Brown missed his sixth straight game with a foot injury and Childress missed a game for only the second time in his four-year career after an ankle injury suffered Thursday. Also out was Sharone Wright Jr., who’s dealing with a family issue.

Childress’ absence Sunday was a shock to those outside of the program, and his left foot was in a walking boot.

“Thought he’d be able to play today, didn’t get cleared. Hopefully he’ll get back sometime soon,” Coach Danny Manning said.

That Brown wasn’t back was nearly as much of a shock, given he appeared to be on track for a return against the Cavaliers based on an individual workout before the game at Clemson. Brown’s participation in warmups Sunday was less than it what it was before the Clemson game, but Manning bristled when asked whether Brown had suffered a setback.

“Hasn’t been cleared yet. That’s all I can tell — I’m not a doctor, guys,” Manning said. “I don’t evaluate them, I don’t diagnose them, I just wait for them to tell me they’re ready to go, and then we implement them in the game plan.”

