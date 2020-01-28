Notre Dame is far from being the deepest team in the ACC and, in turn, the Irish helps itself by playing defense without fouling.

Which means taking away one of Wake Forest’s most-essential offensive designs.

Notre Dame holds opponents to a free-throw rate of 18.8% — free throws attempted per field goals attempted — which is the top rate in the country through Monday, per KenPom.com.

The Deacons score 24.8% of their points at the free-throw line, which is second in the country.

