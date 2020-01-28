Notre Dame Florida St Basketball

Coach Mike Brey of Notre Dame was publicly reprimanded by the ACC for his criticism of officials after the Irish's loss to Florida State on Saturday. 

Mike Brey had quite the outburst after Notre Dame’s 85-84 loss at Florida State on Saturday. He implied that Notre Dame doesn't get fair treatment from ACC officials because the school’s football program isn’t in the league and specifically named John Gaffney, one of the three officials who worked the game.

“You got to be kidding me, man. We’re in the league, too!” Brey shouted as he stood up to leave the post-game press conference.

Brey received a public reprimand from the ACC and the school was fined $20,000. He said Monday that he would “take my medicine like a man” and “try to be a good guy the rest of the season.”

With Wednesday’s game marking Notre Dame’s first since this played out, it’ll be interesting to watch Brey’s interactions with officials throughout the game.

