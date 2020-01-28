... that saw the Wake Forest basketball team fritter away second-half leads last week, things could snowball in a hurry for the Deacons.
Three of the next four games are on the road, and the only home game is Saturday night against one of the teams, Clemson, that beat the Deacons last week.
First, though, comes Wake Forest’s trip to Notre Dame.
“We won the last time we went there,” junior center Olivier Sarr said after Sunday’s overtime loss to Virginia. “We played, obviously a good game today. Brandon (Childress) was out, Chaundee (Brown) is still out, Zay (Isaiah Mucius) stepped up, Andrien (White) had another great game.
“We’ve just gotta keep building on that.”
Five things to watch Wednesday:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.