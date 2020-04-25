April 4, 2014 Wake Forest announces the hiring of Manning to replace Jeff Bzdelik, who was 51-76 in four seasons without a berth in a post-season tournament.

Nov. 14, 2014 Manning’s tenure starts with an 80-69 win against UNC Asheville.

Nov. 28, 2014 Wake Forest loses 72-65 to Delaware State.

Feb. 14, 2015 Wake Forest loses 61-60 at No. 2 Virginia. It’s the closest the Deacons came to beating a top-five team under Manning in 12 chances.

March 10, 2015 Virginia Tech beats Wake Forest 81-80 in the first round of the ACC Tournament. The Deacons’ season ends at 13-19, having lost six of the last seven games.

March 17, 2015 Wake Forest announces that Aaron Rountree III will graduate early and transfer.

Aug. 25, 2015 Wake Forest announces that Madison Jones has been dismissed from the program for a violation of athletics department policy. After sitting out a season, Jones played his final season for Seton Hall.

Nov. 6, 2015 Winston-Salem native Harry Giles, one of the top five prospects of the 2016 class who was heavily recruited by the Deacons, commits to Duke. A week before the season opener, Wake Forest takes arguably the most-important loss of the Manning era.

Nov. 18, 2015 Wake Forest loses to Richmond 91-82, the first loss of the season after beating UMBC and Bucknell. The Deacons fall behind the Spiders by 12 and rally to within two before going scoreless for the final three minutes.

Jan. 26, 2016 Virginia beats Wake Forest 72-71 on Darius Thompson’s banked-in, buzzer-beating 3-pointer. It caps the Cavaliers’ comeback from down 10 with 1:23 left. It’s the fifth of an 11-game losing slide for the Deacons.

Feb. 19, 2016 Wake Forest announces that sophomore Cornelius Hudson has been dismissed from the program and that senior forward Devin Thomas has been suspended two games, both for violations of athletics department policy. Hudson scored a career-high 22 points three days earlier in a double-overtime loss to Pittsburgh.

March 8, 2016 N.C. State beats Wake Forest 75-72 in the first round of the ACC Tournament, ending the Deacons’ season at 11-20 and meaning the Deacons finished the season having lost 15 of its last 16 games.

March 15, 2016 Wake Forest announces that Andre Washington and Rondale Watson will both transfer out of the program. Washington graduated early and transferred to East Carolina to play his final season of eligibility, while Watson transferred to Marshall and played his final season this year.

Nov. 11, 2016 Wake Forest starts the season with an 80-59 win over Radford, led by 18 points and 12 rebounds by sophomore John Collins. It’s the first of 12 straight games scoring in double figures in the nonconference portion of the schedule, in which Collins had seven double-doubles.

March 1, 2017 In the signature win of Manning’s time at Wake Forest, the Deacons knock off No. 8 Louisville 88-81, which gives them a marquee win to bolster an NCAA Tournament résumé. Fans storm the court for the Deacons’ Senior Night win.

March 12, 2017 Wake Forest makes the NCAA Tournament as one of the last four at-large teams to receive a bid. It’s the first post-season berth since 2010, and remains the only one in the nine seasons since then. The Deacons will play Kansas State in a First Four game in Dayton, Ohio.

March 14, 2017 Kansas State beats Wake Forest 95-88. The Deacons get 26 points from Collins, the ACC’s runner-up for Player of the Year, and a 20-point, 10-assist game from Bryant Crawford, but Kansas State counters by shooting 66 percent (31-for-47) from the field. The Deacons end the season 19-14.

March 22, 2017 Collins declares for the NBA Draft. Three weeks later – with a general consensus from evaluators that he would be a first-round pick – the school announces that he’s hiring an agent. In June, he’s selected with the 19th pick of the NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks.

July 29, 2017 Dinos Mitoglou signs a four-year contract with Panathinaikos, one of the premier clubs in European basketball and in his native Greece, foregoing his senior year at Wake Forest.

Nov. 10, 14 and 17, 2017 Wake Forest loses its first three games, to Georgia Southern, Liberty and Drake, respectively. It’s the first time since 1967 that the Deacons have started 0-3.

Nov. 24, 2017 The Deacons beat UNC Greensboro as the first of a six-game winning streak. This result makes Wake Forest 2-4.

Nov. 25, 2018 Wake Forest announces that Manning has signed a contract extension. Terms of the are not released – though it’s later reported by then-ESPN’s Jeff Goodman that the deal runs through the 2024-25 season.

Dec. 23 and 30, 2018 Wake Forest comes unglued in late-game situations, first against Tennessee and then at North Carolina. After a win against Syracuse, the Deacons drop seven straight ACC games.

Feb. 2, 2018 Sam Japhet-Mathias is dismissed from the team “for not meeting program expectations.” The sophomore center played in six games last season.

Feb. 27, 2018 Rich Washington is confirmed to be leaving the team. He didn’t play the previous season after playing in eight games in the 2016-17 season as a freshman.

March 6, 2018 Syracuse beats Wake Forest 73-64 in the first round of the ACC Tournament, leaving the Deacons with an 11-20 record. It’s the fifth 20-loss season in program history and second under Manning.

March 14, 2018 Donovan Mitchell leaves the program after averaging 2.9 points and 2.2 rebounds as a sophomore forward. That means Wake Forest lost three of the four players from its 2016 signing class in a span of 41 days, and that Brandon Childress was the only one remaining.

March 21, 2018 Keyshawn Woods leaves the program with one season of eligibility remaining – though it’s not known whether he’ll pursue professional options or play his final college season elsewhere. About a month and a half later, Woods joins Ohio State.

March 30, 2018 Crawford and Doral Moore announce they’re entering the NBA Draft process without hiring agents.

April 17, 2018 Moore announces he’ll sign with an agent and won’t return to Wake Forest. The junior center had a breakout season, averaging 11.1 points and 9.4 rebounds after spending the first two seasons in a reserve role.

May 29, 2018 Crawford announces he’ll sign with an agent and stay in the NBA Draft process. The junior point guard led the Deacons with 16.9 points and 4.9 assists per game, and finished his three-year Deacons career with 1,470 points, 22nd in program history.

Oct. 10, 2018 Melo Eggleston becomes the seventh player to leave Wake Forest’s program – six voluntarily – in the calendar year. The would-be sophomore forward departs one month before the season opener.

Nov. 23, 2018 Wake Forest loses to Houston Baptist 93-91 in overtime. The Deacons blew a 14-point lead with about eight minutes left in regulation and a four-point lead in the final minute of overtime.

Dec. 20, 2018 Jamie Lewis becomes the eighth player to leave Wake Forest’s program – seven voluntarily – in the calendar year. The freshman was part of a class that Manning tabbed as needing to be transformational before its arrival on campus. Lewis is the most recent of the 15 players who have left Wake Forest before their eligibility expired under Manning – 12 of those leaving voluntarily.

Dec. 29, 2018 Wake Forest loses to Gardner-Webb 73-69, the last of nine nonconference losses to mid-major programs in Manning’s tenure.

Feb. 16, 2019 Wake Forest loses to North Carolina 95-57 – the largest margin of defeat in the history of Joel Coliseum (472 games since 1989). The 38-point margin is also the largest in 227 games played against the Tar Heels, a series that predates World War I.

March 5, 2019 Chaundee Brown’s last-second shot rolls off the rim, and Wake Forest loses 71-70 against No. 4 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It is the closest the Deacons have come to beating a team ranked in the top five since Feb. 14, 2015, when Wake Forest lost 61-60 against No. 2 Virginia.

March 12, 2019 Wake Forest loses to Miami 79-71 in the ACC Tournament, ending the season at 11-20.

March 22, 2019 Wellman announces that Manning will return for his sixth season, stating that even though “we are not where we want to be” as a basketball program, that “I believe our future is bright with (Manning) at the helm.” Manning declares that the Deacons will “take a step” in the upcoming season.

April 20, 2019 Jaylen Hoard announces that he will remain in the NBA Draft, making him the first one-and-done player in Wake Forest history. He averaged 13.1 points and 7.6 rebounds per game in his lone season.

Nov. 6, 2019 Wake Forest loses its season opener 77-70 at Boston College. Eleven days later, the Deacons drop their next road game – a 67-65 overtime loss at Charlotte.

Dec. 14, 2019 Wake Forest beats No. 23 Xavier 80-78 – its first win against a nonconference foe since Nov. 23, 2015.

Jan. 26, 2020 Wake Forest loses 65-63 in overtime to Virginia – part of a month that saw the Deacons go 2-6 and drop to the bottom of the ACC.

Feb. 11, 2020 Wake Forest beats North Carolina 74-57, the first win against the Tar Heels in Manning’s tenure. The crowd of 10,894 is the first to reach 10,000 this season.

Feb. 19, 2020 On a night that a banner was raised at Joel Coliseum for Dave Odom and luminaries like Tim Duncan and Rodney Rogers were in the crowd, Wake Forest loses to Georgia Tech 86-79.

Feb. 25 and 29, 2020 Wake Forest wins back-to-back ACC games for the first time since 2017, first beating No. 7 Duke 113-101 in double overtime, and then Notre Dame 84-73.

March 3, 2020 Wake Forest can’t keep momentum going, losing at North Carolina 93-83. The Deacons give up points on 28 of 38 defensive possessions in the second half.

March 10, 2020 Wake Forest loses 81-72 to Pittsburgh in the first round of an ACC tournament that's canceled two days later because of the novel coronavirus.

April 9, 2020 Manning says he's moving forward as Wake Forest's coach despite Currie's ongoing review of the program.