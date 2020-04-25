Wake Forest has announced its basketball program will move forward without Danny Manning as coach, ending his tenure after his sixth season with the Deacons. Under Manning, Wake Forest was 78-111 overall and 30-80 in the ACC. The Deacons suffered losses to Houston Baptist, Gardner-Webb, Iona, Richmond (twice), Delaware State, Georgia Southern, Liberty and Drake — those last three coming consecutively.

