Angel Fant sits for a portrait with her daughters, Danielle Fant (left), 19, and Tenijah Fant (right), 18, on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Fearless Winston-Salem in Winston-Salem, N.C. Fant and her two daughters have a fashion line, No Punching Bags, that aims to shed light on domestic violence and abuse. They went to Paris Fashion Week with their purple clothing line to symbolize domestic abuse in February. They are now trying to raise money to go to New York Fashion Week in September where their collection will be all orange to highlight gun violence victims.
