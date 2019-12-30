Maj. Dianna Pegeuese hugs her mother, Burnadette, and daughter, Madison, during a surprise homecoming reunion, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 at Hanes Middle School. Dianna has been stationed oversees as a public affairs officer since early 2017. Burnadette was being recognized as the school's volunteer of the year, where Madison is a seventh grader. Dianna surprised the two during the presentation.
