Jamie Pritchard, a driver for Ultimate Towing & Recovery, occupies his time while he sits in the cab of his truck parked between the on-ramp that splits east and west for Interstate 40 from Peters Creek Parkway on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Winston-Salem, N.C. Bobby Koehler, the owner of Ultimate Towing & Recovery, signed a contract with the N.C. Department of Transportation to have trucks and drivers on duty and on-scene 24/7, 365 until Business 40 reopens.
