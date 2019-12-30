Marcelo Melo (right), of Brazil, squeezes the Winston-Salem Open mascot, Bo's, nose while posing for a portrait with his doubles partner Lukasz Kubot, of Poland, after defeating Nicholas Monroe, of the United States, and Tennys Sandgren, of the United States, in the doubles championship match during the Winston-Salem Open tennis tournament Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Wake Forest Tennis Complex in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.