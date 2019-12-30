Matthew Errett, a 25-year-old student at Winston-Salem State University, poses for a portrait in his bedroom Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019, in his family's home in Winston-Salem, N.C. Errett drew the various Looney Toons characters framed along his wall while he was in high school, despite being visually impaired. Errett was infected with E. Coli in a mass outbreak at a Winston-Salem daycare in 1995. As a result, he had kidney failure and received a donor kidney at age 2. At age 8, he became legally blind as a result of anti-rejection medication he was taking. His kidney is now failing. After a possible donor fell through, his family is actively searching for a new kidney.
