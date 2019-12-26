Winston-Salem police blocked one lane on U.S. 421 North near Jonestown Road on Thursday as a crew cleaned up spilled fuel from a traffic crash, authorities said. The road reopened around 4:40 p.m.
The incident happened at 2:27 p.m. when the driver of a pickup attempted to merge in the highway's construction area, police Lt. Jeff Branham said. The pickup then sideswiped a box truck and then hit a tractor tanker truck, Branham said. That impact caused a fuel to leak from the tanker truck.
The pickup then went off the highway, hit a fence and stopped. No injuries were reported in the crash, Branham said.
The Winston-Salem Fire Department's hazardous material crew cleaned up about 20 gallons of spilled fuel, said Jason 'OFerrell, a WSFD battalion chief.
Branham didn't identify the drivers involved in the crash. No further details were available.
