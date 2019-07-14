Golf Roundup
SILVIS, Ill. — While the rest of the leaders faltered, Dylan Frittelli surged to his first PGA Tour title.
Frittelli won the John Deere Classic on Sunday, closing with a 7-under 64 for a two-stroke victory over Russell Henley. The South African earned a spot next week in the British Open, finishing at 21-under 263 after the bogey-free final round at TPC Deere Run.
A two-time winner on the European Tour, Frittelli birdied the par-5 17th after blasting out of a greenside bunker to 11 feet, and closed with a par on the par-4 18th.
“I don’t want to say it was easy out there. It just felt a whole lot easier than it has been the last few weeks,” Frittelli said. “I calmed my nerves down.”
Henley shot a tournament-best 61. Andrew Landry, who opened Sunday in a two-way tie for the lead, was 18 under after a 69. Rookie Collin Morikawa (66), the runner-up last week in Minnesota, and Chris Stroud (67) followed at 17 under.
SCOTTISH OPEN: Bernd Wiesberger beat Benjamin Hebert with a par on the third playoff hole at the Scottish Open on Sunday for his sixth European Tour title.
Hebert shot 62 to set the clubhouse target on 22 under at The Renaissance Club but overnight leader Wiesberger (69) recovered from a slow start to reclaim top spot with his fourth birdie on the 16th, only to bogey the 17th and then hole from five feet on the last to force a playoff.
The Frenchman had the consolation of sealing one of the three qualifying places for the British Open starting Thursday at Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland, with England’s Andrew Johnston (62) and Italy’s Nino Bertasio (68) taking the other two spots after finishing in a five-way tie for fourth.
SENIOR PGA CHAMPIONSHIP: Retief Goosen birdied the final two holes to win the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship on Sunday at Firestone Country Club for his first PGA Tour Champions title.
The 50-year-old Hall of Famer from South Africa broke a tie for the lead with a 15-foot putt on the par-4 17th and made a 10-footer on the par-4 18th for a 2-under 68 and a two-stroke victory over 65-year-old Jay Haas and Tim Petrovic. Haas closed with a 67, and Tim Petrovic shot 68.
LPGA MARATHON OPEN: Sei Young Kim won the Marathon Classic on Sunday for her second LPGA Tour victory of the season, making five straight birdies in a mid-round burst and shooting a 6-under 66 for a two-stroke victory over Lexi Thompson.
Kim began the birdie run on No. 7 and finished at a tournament-record 22-under 262 at Highland Meadows Golf Club.
Thompson, a stroke behind Kim entering the day, closed birdie-eagle for a 66.
Stacy Lewis was third at 16 under after a 66. She was born in nearby Toledo. U.S. Women’s Open champion Jeongeun Lee6 had a 69 to finish fourth at 14 under.Jennifer Kupcho tied for fifth at 11 under after a 71.
“Getting to play with Stacy — and Lexi yesterday — seeing how their ball-striking is and how good their iron game is, definitely something to work on and definitely can learn and did learn from their games,” Kupcho said.