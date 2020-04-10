The latest on COVID-19 cases in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: 3,908 as of 11 a.m. today, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That's an increase of 7 percent since Thursday. Ninety-one of the state's 100 counties have reported at least one case of the coronavirus confirmed by the state lab, a commercial lab or a hospital.
In the Triad: Guilford County has 127 reported cases of the coronavirus, an increase of two cases since Thursday, according to state health officials. Elsewhere, Forsyth County has 111 reported cases, and four other nearby counties — Davidson (81), Randolph (46), Alamance (33) and Rockingham (10) — have reported double-digit numbers of COVID-19 cases.
Deaths: 74 statewide, according to state health officials, which is an increase of nine from Thursday and 55 from last Friday's report. Guilford County's death toll from the coronavirus has risen to nine, one less than Mecklenburg County, which has 906 reported cases of COVID-19. Only one other N.C. county — Johnston, with four deaths related to COVID-19 — has reported four or more deaths. Eighty percent of N.C. fatalities from the coronavirus have been people 65 or older. Click here for more demographic data.
Hospitalizations: State health officials say 423 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. That's an increase from 398, or 6 percent, from Thursday's report. N.C. hospitals say they have 883 available intensive-care beds, 7,318 available inpatient beds and 2,273 available ventilators. Click here for more details about hospital data.
Across the U.S.: As of Thursday afternoon, there have been 427,460 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 reported to or tested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's an increase of 8 percent from Wednesday. Deaths related to the coronavirus stood on Thursday at 14,696 — a one-day increase of 15 percent.
Ten states have reported more than 10,000 cases of the coronavirus: California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York (which has the nation's highest case total of nearly 150,000) and Pennsylvania.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. And click here for an FAQ on COVID-19.
