Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM THIS EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED ACROSS CENTRAL NC... .GUSTY SOUTHWESTERLY WINDS COMBINED WITH LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES WILL RESULT IN RED FLAG CONDITIONS FOR ALL OF CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA THROUGH EARLY THIS EVENING. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR ALL OF CENTRAL NC... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RALEIGH HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING, WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING. * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 007 PERSON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 008 GRANVILLE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 009 VANCE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 010 WARREN, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 011 HALIFAX, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 021 FORSYTH, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 022 GUILFORD, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 023 ALAMANCE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 024 ORANGE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 025 DURHAM, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 026 FRANKLIN, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 027 NASH, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 028 EDGECOMBE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 038 DAVIDSON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 039 RANDOLPH, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 040 CHATHAM, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 041 WAKE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 042 JOHNSTON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 043 WILSON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 073 STANLY, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 074 MONTGOMERY, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 075 MOORE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 076 LEE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 077 HARNETT, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 078 WAYNE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 083 ANSON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 084 RICHMOND, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 085 SCOTLAND, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 086 HOKE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 088 CUMBERLAND AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 089 SAMPSON. * TIMING... * WINDS...SUSTAINED NORTHWEST WINDS OF 15 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 30 TO 35 MPH EXPECTED. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...MINIMUM RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES OF 15 TO 20 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES WILL CREATE DANGEROUS FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&