BRAVES 5, WHITE SOX 3: Freddie Freeman homered twice off All-Star Lucas Giolito and drove in five runs, providing all the offense for Atlanta in a victory over Chicago. The Braves have won four straight and are 12-2 since Aug. 16, moving 30 games over .500 for the first time since 2013. YANKEES 5, ATHLETICS 4: Brett Gardner and pinch-hitter Mike Ford hit back-to-back homers off A’s closer Liam Hendriks, and New York walked off for the second straight game, rallying from four runs down to beat Oakland. CARDINALS 4, REDS 3: Harrison Bader hit a game-ending single to lift St. Louis over Cincinnati in the first game of a day-night double-header. NATIONALS 9, MARLINS 3: Ryan Zimmerman celebrated his return from the injured list with one of the Nationals’ four home runs, and Washington beat Miami to complete a three-game sweep. RAYS 8, INDIANS 2: Carlos Carrasco made his return to the mound from leukemia. The Cleveland pitcher was applauded by both teams in a touching scene during Tampa Bay victory that completed a three-game sweep. ROYALS 6, ORIOLES 4: Adalberto Mondesi matched a career high with four hits and stole three bases in his return from the injured list to lead Kansas City past Baltimore. TWINS 8, TIGERS 3: Jake Cave and Nelson Cruz each drove in two runs and homer-happy Minnesota won without clearing the fences.The Twins have won five of six on their current 10-game road trip. PIRATES 6, ROCKIES 2: Steven Brault hit his first major-league homer and pitched effectively into the seventh inning to lead Pittsburgh over Colorado for a four-game sweep. BREWERS 4, CUBS 0: Christian Yelich hit a three-run homer off Craig Kimbrel in the ninth inning, and Milwaukee beat Chicago for its second straight shutout. MARINERS 11, RANGERS 3: Kyle Seager, Tom Murphy and Daniel Vogelbach hit home runs to help Seattle rout Texas. Seager sealed the victory with a three-run homer in the eighth inning. PADRES 8, GIANTS 4: Ty France homered twice, Greg Garcia hit a leadoff drive and San Diego beat San Francisco. RED SOX 4, ANGELS 3: Xander Bogaerts had three hits, including a homer and three RBIs, as Boston wrapped up a successful road swing with a victory over Los Angeles. DODGERS 4, DIAMONDBACKS 3 (11): Cody Bellinger hit a tying homer in the ninth inning, pinch-hitter Joc Pederson went deep in the 11th, and Los Angeles rallied past Arizona to prevent a four-game sweep.
