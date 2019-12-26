Frank Spencer Holiday Classic

(Dec. 26-28)

Pepsi Bracket

First round

Thursday’s results

at Reynolds

No. 1 Mount Tabor 75,

No. 8 Reagan 49

No. 5 West Stokes 62,

No. 4 Parkland 55 (OT)

No. 7 Atkins 75,

No. 2 Reynolds 72

No. 3 W-S Prep 72,

No 6 East Forsyth 46

Semifinals

Today’s games at Reynolds

No. 1 Mount Tabor vs.

No. 5 West Stokes, 3 p.m.

No. 7 Atkins vs.

No. 3 W-S Prep, 5 p.m.

Championship

Saturday’s game

Joel Coliseum

Mount Tabor-West Stokes winner vs. Atkins-W-S Prep winner

Wake Forest Baptist Health Sports Medicine Bracket

First round

Thursday’s results

at North Forsyth

No. 1 Glenn 73, No. 8 Carver 58

No. 4 North Surry 74,

No. 5 Mount Airy 64

No. 2 North Forsyth 51,

No. 7 West Forsyth 45

No. 6 Walkertown 59,

No. 3 South Stokes 36

Semifinals

Today’s games

at North Forsyth

Glenn vs. Mount Airy, 3 p.m.

North Forsyth vs.

Walkertown, 5 p.m.

Championship

Saturday’s game

At Joel Coliseum

Glenn-Mount Airy winner vs. North Forsyth-Walkertown winner

