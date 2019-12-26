Frank Spencer Holiday Classic
(Dec. 26-28)
Pepsi Bracket
First round
Thursday’s results
at Reynolds
No. 1 Mount Tabor 75,
No. 8 Reagan 49
No. 5 West Stokes 62,
No. 4 Parkland 55 (OT)
No. 7 Atkins 75,
No. 2 Reynolds 72
No. 3 W-S Prep 72,
No 6 East Forsyth 46
Semifinals
Today’s games at Reynolds
No. 1 Mount Tabor vs.
No. 5 West Stokes, 3 p.m.
No. 7 Atkins vs.
No. 3 W-S Prep, 5 p.m.
Championship
Saturday’s game
Joel Coliseum
Mount Tabor-West Stokes winner vs. Atkins-W-S Prep winner
Wake Forest Baptist Health Sports Medicine Bracket
First round
Thursday’s results
at North Forsyth
No. 1 Glenn 73, No. 8 Carver 58
No. 4 North Surry 74,
No. 5 Mount Airy 64
No. 2 North Forsyth 51,
No. 7 West Forsyth 45
No. 6 Walkertown 59,
No. 3 South Stokes 36
Semifinals
Today’s games
at North Forsyth
Glenn vs. Mount Airy, 3 p.m.
North Forsyth vs.
Walkertown, 5 p.m.
Championship
Saturday’s game
At Joel Coliseum
Glenn-Mount Airy winner vs. North Forsyth-Walkertown winner
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.