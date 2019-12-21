TROY, Ala. — Justin Forrest had 25 points as Appalachian State narrowly defeated Troy 70-65 on Saturday.

Isaac Johnson had 15 points and eight rebounds for Appalachian State (8-4, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference), which won its fourth straight game.

After falling behind 45-39 at halftime, Appalachian State outscored Troy 31-20 in the second half to earn the victory.

The Trojans’ 45 points in the first half marked a season high for the team.

Darian Adams had 13 points for the Trojans (5-8, 1-1). Charles Norman added 12 points.

Jakevan Leftridge had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Appalachian State takes on N.C. State on the road next Sunday.

Troy matches up against Louisiana-Monroe on the road next Thursday.

APPALACHIAN ST. 70, TROY 65

FG FT Reb

APP ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS

O.Williams 34 2-8 2-4 2-5 4 2 6

Johnson 33 4-10 5-6 1-8 2 3 15

K.Lewis 32 3-5 0-0 1-4 2 1 6

Forrest 31 9-18 3-5 0-5 3 4 25

Delph 25 1-3 2-2 0-5 1 1 5

Seacat 23 3-4 3-9 1-5 0 2 9

J.Lewis 14 2-3 0-0 1-2 0 2 4

Bibby 8 0-2 0-0 0-0 2 0 0

Totals 200 24-53 15-26 6-34 14 15 70

Percentages: FG .453, FT .577.3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Forrest 4-8, Johnson 2-4, Delph 1-1, Bibby 0-2, O.Williams 0-6).Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.Blocked Shots: 4 (Forrest, J.Lewis, Johnson, Seacat).Turnovers: 9 (J.Lewis 2, Johnson 2, O.Williams 2, Delph, Forrest, K.Lewis).Steals: 10 (O.Williams 3, Forrest 2, K.Lewis 2, Bibby, Johnson, Seacat).Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb

TROY Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS

Z.Williams 28 3-8 4-4 2-6 1 5 10

Adams 26 4-9 2-2 0-1 2 3 13

D.Williams 26 3-9 0-0 1-1 3 3 9

Leftridge 24 3-7 3-3 1-7 2 3 10

Thomas 22 1-7 0-0 1-5 2 0 2

Waters 17 0-3 0-0 2-5 1 3 0

Gordon 16 3-8 0-0 1-3 1 2 7

Norman 14 3-7 3-3 1-2 1 1 12

Stampley 12 1-4 0-0 2-5 2 2 2

Small 7 0-2 0-0 2-2 1 0 0

Totals 200 21-66 12-12 13-38 16 22 65

Percentages: FG .318, FT 1.000.3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (Norman 3-5, Adams 3-6, D.Williams 3-6, Leftridge 1-3, Gordon 1-5, Simon 0-1, Small 0-1, Stampley 0-1, Thomas 0-2).Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.Blocked Shots: None.Turnovers: 13 (Adams 4, Gordon 2, Leftridge 2, Z.Williams 2, D.Williams, Norman, Thomas).Steals: 3 (Adams 2, D.Williams).Technical Fouls: None.

App St. 39 31 — 70 Troy 45 20 — 65

A—1,349 (5,200).

