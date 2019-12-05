Helen Meyer had quite an impact on the swimming team as a freshman last season for Bishop McGuinness.
The impact Meyer has outside of the pool may be even more substantial.
Meyer, now a sophomore, is involved with an organization called “Take My Hand Uganda”, which strives to assist women and children in the African country.
She has taken three week-long trips to Uganda, along with her mother, to provide support for school children.
“Our first trip was when I was in sixth grade,” Meyer said. “We went to two schools and played with the kids and gave them sponsor packets provided by their families here. Each time I’ve gone has become an even more amazing experience.
“As I get older, it just keeps getting better and better because I can appreciate it more. When we got back from the first trip, my mom told me we probably shouldn’t get used to going every year. But then she became a board member and she actually led our trip over the summer with 11 other people.”
Meyer has been swimming since fifth grade after bouncing around and playing several other sports. Her mom signed her up for the year-round swim club, TYDE, and Meyer said something about swimming just clicked with her.
“I had never really swum before,” Meyer said. “I knew how to swim, but this was really my first experience in the pool. It was really hard in the beginning because so many of the other people there had been swimming for a long time and that was a little intimidating. I just kept working at it and it eventually became a lot easier.”
Meyer swims several of the freestyle and breaststroke events for the Villains and said that her favorite event was the 50-yard free.
She is also in the Special Olympics Club and has been playing guitar since second grade.
“I always had a fascination with the guitar and started taking lessons,” Meyer said. “I play in two different ensembles now. Like swimming, it’s something I really enjoy and can do to occupy my time.”
Three questions for Meyer
Q: Where would you go on your dream vacation?
Answer: Italy
Q: What three people, living or dead, would you invite to dinner?
Answer: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Rosa Parks, Harriet Tubman
Q: What’s your favorite TV show to binge watch?
Answer: “Grey’s Anatomy”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.