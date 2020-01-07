Six Cone Health system hospitals will ban visitors age 12 and younger, effective Wednesday morning, "due to a steady increase in flu in our community and in our hospitals because of the risk of flu," Cone Health has announced.
The hospitals are Cone Health Behavioral Health Hospital, The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital, Wesley Long Hospital and Women’s Hospital in Greensboro, Alamance Regional Medical Center and Annie Penn Hospital.
Restrictions do not apply to kids who seek emergency care or are patients, the news release said. Exceptions may also be made in special circumstances, such as visiting a dying family member, it said.
"Cone Health is part of a team of regional health systems partnering to limit the spread of the flu," according to Cone's news release. "This team includes Atrium Health, Caromont Health, Novant Health, Randolph Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health. All these health systems are implementing visitor restrictions."
Randolph Health will also limit visitors to no more than two per patient at any given time and may require visitors to wear masks, gloves or protective gowns, according to a Randolph Health news release.
