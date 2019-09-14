While the Central Carolina Fair winds down today, there’s still time to get in on the fun. The annual fair opens at 1 p.m. today for its final day this year at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Admission is $6. Unlimited ride bands are $27. Admission is free for under 42 inches tall, seniors 62 and older and those with college or military ID.
