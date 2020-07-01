It’s hard to believe we are halfway through 2020. It actually feels a lot longer thanks to the pandemic and how it doesn’t seem to be slowing down at all.
There’s still hope there will be college football this fall, but it doesn’t seem as likely with COVID-19 cases rising all over the country.
In case there is a season this fall, April Reid is getting Bowman Gray Stadium into tip-top shape for a safe return of the athletes and coaches.
Reid, a WSSU graduate, is cautiously optimistic about the fall football season taking place.
Even though there hasn’t been a lot of news about athletics this summer, there has been plenty of talk about expansion in the MEAC and the CIAA. The MEAC has lost five schools and is down to six football playing schools.
Before the pandemic hit, the MEAC was losing schools but with athletics departments cutting back on spending it seems logical to me that Division II and the CIAA are in better shape.
The CIAA is that way because of costs associated with being Division II. It’s just not as expensive to be at that level compared to Division I.
I was able to talk at length with Steven J. Gaither, a WSSU graduate who runs www.hbcugameday.com, which covers all things HBCU. His website covers all four of the HBCU conferences, and we had a lively Zoom conversation about what could happen in terms of expansion.
I hope everybody is staying safe and has a great holiday weekend. Maybe if we all wore face masks in public, there might be football this fall.
