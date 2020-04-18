Like many actors these days, 10-year-old Mychal-Bella Rayne is eager to get back to work.
In her case, the Winston-Salem native, who splits her time between North Carolina and Los Angeles, is waiting here for the pandemic to subside so she can finish her latest role, in “The Underground Railroad,” a series produced by Barry Jenkins and Brad Pitt being filmed in Savannah, Georgia.
The drama, being produced for the Amazon streaming service, is based on a 2016 novel by Colson Whitehead. It is set in an alternate version of the 19th century in which the Underground Railroad is a literal underground train system used to transport escaped slaves to freedom up north.
Mychal-Bella (whose first name is pronounced like Michael) plays Grace, a character who was not in the book but was created by Jenkins for this adaptation. Ereka Scales, Mychal-Bella’s mother and manager, said that she cannot discuss the character in detail because of a non-disclosure agreement, “but I can tell you that she is pure empowerment!”
Mychal-Bella started modeling at age 2, first for an educational print campaign advocating literacy and then for other print campaigns. That led to a move to L.A. to pursue an acting career. She has appeared in commercials, including ones for Nissan, Hidden Valley, Walmart, Food Lion and Disney. She has also appeared in TV shows, including “Togetherness,” “Hidden Springs,” and “The Haves and the Have Nots.” Next up, after she can complete work on “The Underground Railroad,” she is in discussions with Nickelodeon about possible projects.
She is also enthusiastic about philanthropy, saying her mother had prioritized the importance of giving back, and she advocates to help raise awareness of bullying, homelessness and conditions that affect kids, such as autism.
She was near the end of shooting “The Underground Railroad” when word came down that the production had to halt because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “No one got to say formal goodbyes,” Scales said, “only virtual hugs.”
But she said her daughter understands the gravity of the situation. “She says safety is first,” Scales said. “It’s a crazy time.”
