Spencer Trinwith, an alumnus of the UNC School of the Arts, is the star of a planned political satire that may help fill the gap left behind by the ends of such shows as “Veep” and “House of Cards.”
Filming on “King of K Street” began January and will continue into March in Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. and Wilmington, Delaware. Trinwith stars as a young man who is thrust into the cutthroat world of political lobbying.
Trinwith describes his character, Graelin Potter, as “the guy who is perpetually in the wrong place at the wrong time. He’s the kind of character who is always looking to find his footing, and when he thinks that he finally has, he’s actually made everything much worse!”
In addition to acting, Trinwith directed the first three episodes. “Directing for me has been quite a different experience than acting because as a director you need to wear many different hats at any given moment,” he said. “It’s a lot of making sure the production is running on time while simultaneously striving for compelling performances. I have such a blast assisting actors to get their best performance. It is so rewarding talking with your actors about the characters, motivation, the scene and then watching it play out and things click. It’s incredibly fun.”
The producers of the show are in negotiations with several streaming services for a possible debut this spring. Trinwith said that the first three episodes — each running 24 to 30 minutes long — will be ready to view in April or May.
Series creator Mattie Moore, a CNBC producer, told CQ Roll Call, a news site based in D.C., that the show is an “apolitical farce” and that it “brutally examines big-money lobbying and politics through humor.”
Trinwith, a 2009 graduate of UNCSA’s School of Drama, has appeared in episodes of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “Veep,” “Homeland” and “House of Cards.” Next up is an appearance in the forthcoming “Wonder Woman 1984” as well as several other movies this year, “Eye Without a Face” and “Really Love.” He has also appeared on stage in various roles.
