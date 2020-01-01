OM YEAH!: Get your mind and body in the right space for 2020 with a yoga class with chill live music on Jan. 5 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Footnote, 634 W. Fourth St., Suite 120. Yogi Courtney Branch will teach, with John Ray providing live electronic music during the 60-minute class. All levels are welcome. Attendees are invited to stay afterward for a coffee drink. Bring a mat. The class is $15 and includes the post-workout drink.
Yoga and live music, plus coffee, set for Sunday
Lisa O'Donnell
