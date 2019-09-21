Xian Zhang will conduct the UNC School of the Arts Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Stevens Center, 405 W.Fourth St.
Zhang will conduct Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Scheherazade.” She is music director of the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra, principal guest conductor of the BBC National Orchestra and Chorus of Wales, and conductor emeritus of the Orchestra Sinfonica di Milano Guiseppe Verdi in Italy. Also on the program, UNCSA Concerto Competition winner Peter Smith will perform the “Piano Concerto No. 2 in G minor.”
Tickets $20, $15 for students, www.uncsa.edu/performances or 336-721-1945.
