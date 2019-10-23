When: 4-8 p.m. Oct. 31 at Winston-Salem State University

What: Kids are encouraged to dress in family-friendly costumes for trick-or-treating, but no masks or face coverings allowed for adults. Festivities will include games, candy and food from local vendors. The event is free.

