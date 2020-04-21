Candice Marie Benbow, a writer from Winston-Salem who now lives in New Jersey, will be part of a special program airing tonight (Tuesday, April 21) on cable channel OWN. The show examines how COVID-19 has affected the black community.
The program is part of "OWN Spotlight: Black Women OWN the Conversation," a series that airs on the network. It is the second half of a two-part special.
Tonight's installment, "COVID-19: Living in Lockdown," airs at 11 p.m. and looks at family and relationships during the pandemic. She and the other participants "are in conversation about the ways COVID-19 is affecting the black community and more specifically how black women are navigating it," said Benbow, who is currently isolated at her home in New Jersey.
Benbow writes for magazines and websites, including Essence, Glamour, The Root, VICE, Shondaland and MadameNoire, often on subjects involving relationships, faith and being a single black woman. She is also the host of the Red Lip Theology podcast and is working on a book of essays, due out in 2022, on faith and black feminism.
Her focus in the OWN special was on how "millennial women who are single are navigating this moment," she said. "A lot of times we can be forgotten. We may not have children and we don't have spouses ... You may have delayed those things for your own professional career, and in moments of a literal global pandemic, it makes you think who your support system is and who you can lean on."
Benbow travels a lot for work and splits her time between Winston-Salem and New Jersey. She said that part of the reason she is still in New Jersey in isolation is that she didn't want to risk exposing her family here to the virus. She was sick all of February, with what doctors believed was the flu, and later developed pneumonia. "I did not begin to feel better, really, until the second week of March," she said. "And for work, I am in and out of New York City and had been traveling back and forth to Atlanta. The more we were hearing about COVID-19 and that you could be asymptomatic and pass it on, I couldn't risk it. My grandmother is 85 years old, and I could not risk potentially harming her. I made the hard decision to stay here ... That was hard because I am in Jersey by myself, right?"
She said she checks in with her grandmother daily and talks to uncles here by text or phone. "I would give anything to be home," she said.
The first episode of the two-parter, which Benbow was not involved in, made its debut Saturday and will be repeated tonight at 7 p.m. It focused on medical facts, rumors and myths about the coronavirus, as well as hardships experienced as a result of the pandemic.
