Amanda Adams

“Grand Turk Greeting,” digital photo by Amanda Adams, is in the Apple Gallery in Danbury.

The Stokes County Arts Council is presenting work by Amanda Adams Gordon through September at the Apple Gallery, 500 Main St., Danbury.

Gordon, a Stokes County native, is a mixed-media artist and photographer. Best known for her pen-and-ink drawings, acrylic paintings, digital photography and weaving, Gordon focuses on texture and composition.

Admission is free. For information, visit www.stokesarts.org.

