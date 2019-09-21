The Stokes County Arts Council is presenting work by Amanda Adams Gordon through September at the Apple Gallery, 500 Main St., Danbury.
Gordon, a Stokes County native, is a mixed-media artist and photographer. Best known for her pen-and-ink drawings, acrylic paintings, digital photography and weaving, Gordon focuses on texture and composition.
Admission is free. For information, visit www.stokesarts.org.
