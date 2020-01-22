The Genuine

The Genuine will perform at Wise Man.

 Courtesy The Genuine

HAPPY BEERDAY: Wise Man Brewing, 826 Angelo Bros. Drive, will celebrate its third year in business with a three-day party, starting with the Get Right Band. The music will continue with a concert from The Genuine, back after a short hiatus. Music on Jan. 24 and 25 starts at 8 p.m. Krankies will provide the food for a birthday buffet on Jan. 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will also be special beer releases and food trucks.

Load comments