In its short existence, Jazz Classique has become known for taking listeners to unexpected places.
It’s no surprise then that its program during WinterFest 2019 will include lots of obscure pieces sprinkled among traditional favorites.
John Mochnick, the piano player and founder of the quartet, has a passion for unearthing long-hidden works from composers whose contributions have faded over time.
Jazz Classique will play on Dec. 22 as part of WinterFest 2019, a series of performances to mark the holiday season. Started in 2012 as part of Music Carolina, the program will also include Swingle Bells, with Martha Bassett singing jazzed-up Christmas songs behind an eight-piece band; and “Peter and the Wolf” with narration by Jason McKinney.
Formed in 2018, Jazz Classique plays classical music with forays into jazz and blues. Besides Mochnick on piano, it includes Matt Kendrick on bass, John Wilson on drums and Roberto Orihuela on vibes.
Audiences have responded to the group’s exploration of the intersection of classical and jazz music, Mochnick said.
“People will say, ‘Gee, I never liked jazz before but there was something about this that I liked,’” Mochnick said. “We don’t jazz up pieces. We play it straight but we do go into an improv section, but not long ones or we lose them, but enough for them to feel the contrast. We’ve been fortunate to have good audiences and good comments.”
Mochnick said the WinterFest show gives the group a chance to expand its repertoire. He spent time building a set list that reflects his love of buried musical treasures.
“Simphonie de Noel,” for example, is by Michel Delalande, a French baroque composer and organist who wrote for King Louis XIV.
Born in 1685, he predated J.S. Bach by about 30 years.
“He’s been called the most neglected of the first-rank composers of the 18th century,” Mochnick said.
The program will also include music from J.S. Bach and holiday favorites including a version of “O Christmas Tree” that will veer into “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring,” and “God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman” that will reference Dave Brubeck’s jazz classic “Take Five.”
“So there’s a lot of interesting things happening in this program,” Mochnick said.
Swingle Bells will kick off the WinterFest schedule on Dec. 3 at Salem College Fine Arts Center. The band will feature Bassett on vocals, Kendrick on bass, Federico Pivetta on piano, Wilson on drums, Judith Saxton and Ken Wilmot on trumpet, Joe Mount on horn, Guy Kelpin on tuba and Matt Ransom on tuba.
The program will include jazzy takes on “Sleigh Ride,” “Let it Snow” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”
“Peter and the Wolf,” a musical story, will close WinterFest with a performance on Dec. 28 at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts. Narrator Jason McKinney will be backed by Debra-Reuter Pivetta on flute, Anna Lampidis on oboe, Ron Rudkin on clairnet, Mount on horn, Carol Bernstorf on bassoon and Beverly Naiditch on percussion.
The annual Swingle Bells performance marks the start of the Christmas season for Bassett, who maintains a busy schedule in December with performances at churches and venues around the town.
“It puts me in the Christmas spirit,” Bassett said. “The music is so much fun, and I get to sing mostly Christmas tunes with a brass band. And we always have a great audience for it.”
