Old Salem

Tara Logue slip trails a ceramic plate in the Pottery Workshop at Old Salem.

 Allison Lee Isley/Journal

BEAT THE BLAHS: Now in its second year, Winter Fair is a four-day festival at Old Salem designed to entice people out of the house and beat the post-Christmas blues. The fair includes a full slate of activities including live folk music, hands-on workshops, history lectures and demonstrations. Winter Fair will be from Dec. 26-28 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Dec. 29 from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Events are open to daily ticket holders. Some events may require an additional fee. Tickets are $35 for adults and $16 for students. For more information, visit Old Salem Museum & Garden’s website, www.oldsalem.org/calendar-programs/winter-fair-2019.

