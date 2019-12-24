BEAT THE BLAHS: Now in its second year, Winter Fair is a four-day festival at Old Salem designed to entice people out of the house and beat the post-Christmas blues. The fair includes a full slate of activities including live folk music, hands-on workshops, history lectures and demonstrations. Winter Fair will be from Dec. 26-28 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Dec. 29 from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Events are open to daily ticket holders. Some events may require an additional fee. Tickets are $35 for adults and $16 for students. For more information, visit Old Salem Museum & Garden’s website, www.oldsalem.org/calendar-programs/winter-fair-2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.