Neil Craver, a Winston-Salem resident, has long been a fixture on NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior,” where he has the nickname “Crazy Craver,” and he says that viewers of Monday night’s episode can look forward to some footage from Winston-Salem.
“I know they will be airing my wedding footage, of me and Chloe Craver getting married at the new brewery in town, Incendiary, and footage from my antics on my honeymoon in Mexico,” he said.
In keeping with Craver’s fondness for gold wardrobe and makeup on the show — and the fact that it was a New Year’s Eve wedding — the festivities included a “ton of gold.”
This year’s competition, filmed in Atlanta, was the first time he said he felt 100 percent healed since a 2017 shoulder injury. “But maybe this year I had a build-up of anxiety from my fans and my feeling of always wanting to do better,” he said.
As usual, he can’t reveal how he did in the Atlanta finals and whether he moved on to the nationals afterward, but tune in at 8 p.m. Monday on NBC and see. He said he will be at Incendiary Brewing Company, 486 N. Patterson Ave., for a viewing party that evening “if anyone wants to meet me as well.”
≤≤≤
The nominees for the Emmy awards include several people with local ties. Margaret Qualley, who studied ballet in the UNC School of the Arts high school program, is up for supporting actress in a limited series for her role in “Fosse/Verdon.” She plays the great Broadway dancer Ann Reinking.
For the same show, Winston-Salem native Blair Aycock was among the nominees for Outstanding Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) for a Limited Series. She is co-department head makeup artist on the series.
And the show “Rel,” produced by Winston-Salem native Jerrod Carmichael, was nominated in the Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series for its Halloween episode.
≤≤≤
Stars of television, film, pro wrestling, the comic book world, and more will be gathering later this week in Raleigh for GalaxyCon Raleigh, the successor to the previous Raleigh SuperCon convention.
The convention runs Thursday through Sunday at the Raleigh Convention Center, 500 S. Salisbury St.
Among the TV stars scheduled to attend are George Takei from “Star Trek”; David Tennant, Catherine Tate and Billie Piper from “Doctor Who”; Richard Dean Anderson from “MacGyver”; Felicia Day and Jonah Ray from “Mystery Science Theater 3000”; Jonathan Frakes and Wil Wheaton from “Star Trek: The Next Generation”; Summer Glau from “Firefly” and “Arrow”; Julie McCullough from “Growing Pains”; Mary McDonnell and Edward James Olmos from “Battlestar Galactica”; Will Friedle from “Boy Meets World”; Ron Perlman from “Sons of Anarchy” and “Hellboy”; Nakia Burrise, Catherine Sutherland and Jason David Frank from “Power Rangers”; Keone Young from “Deadwood”; and Leslie Baker, Creed Bratton, Oscar Nunez and Kate Flannery from “The Office,” which Catherine Tate also appeared in.
And that’s just a partial list, and only the TV-related ones. There are also plenty of movie actors, voiceover artists, pro wrestlers and more. You can find a full list of celebrities, which days they will be there (some are only available for part of the convention), and the amounts they will be charging for autographs and photos, at raleighsupercon.com/celebrities/ And bear in mind that schedules are prone to change, so check the site closer to convention time.
Full weekend passes are already sold out, but single day passes for most days are still available at raleighsupercon.com/tickets/
≤≤≤
The first season of the NBC sci-fi drama “Manifest” comes to DVD Tuesday, in a “Complete First Season” boxed set with all 16 episodes. The series revolves around a plane that disappeared under mysterious circumstances five years ago and reappears with the crew and passengers not having aged a day — and some of them with strange new abilities.
The supporting cast includes Jared Grimes, an actor who grew up in High Point, in several episodes as one of the survivors. The series has been renewed for a second season, which will air in mid-season on NBC.