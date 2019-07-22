Neil Craver, a Winston-Salem resident, came up short on Monday night’s installment of “American Ninja Warrior,” NBC’s competition series, ending his latest round of the series.
He had not made it all the way through the Atlanta qualifying round but did well enough to make it into the finals round.
In the Atlanta finals round, he made it through the first few obstacles but fell into the water during what announcer Matt Iseman described as “the unforgiving block run,” during which competitors have to sprint across spinning blocks above a pool.
“I had too much confidence and didn’t respect the obstacle,” Craver said. “The night before, I ran across the spinning cubes easy, and the finals night it only took one heavy foot to spin me into the water!”
“That is a shock,” said Iseman. “A guy we expected to see in Vegas, and instead his season is done.”
Before Craver’s run, the program showed footage from his New Year’s Eve marriage to yoga instructor Chloe Nickles Craver at Incendiary Brewing in Winston-Salem and their honeymoon in Mexico.