Winston-Salem Pops Chorus

Kevin Mundy directs the Winston-Salem Pops Chorus.

 Allison Lee Isley/Journal

BE A POP: Got a set of good pipes? The Winston-Salem Pops Chorus is having open practice sessions on Feb. 11 and 18 at Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., for people interested in joining the local group led by Kevin Mundy. Rehearsals are 6:30-8 p.m. The sessions are open to people who want to get a feel for the music the group plays as well as the skill levels of current singers. People are invited to drop by the rehearsals without advance notice. But if you want to know a little more, call Mundy at 336-918-0259 or email kevin1mundy@gmail.com. The community-based choral group was established nearly 20 years ago.

