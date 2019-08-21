Andy Murray

Andy Murray was a late addition to the W-S Open field.

 The Associated Press

A WINNER: Some of the best tennis players in the world view the Winston-Salem Open as a tuneup for the U.S. Open, but for local tennis lovers, it’s a little slice of heaven, a solid week of wall-to-wall tennis. Sanctioned by the Association of Tennis Professionals, the main governing body for men’s tennis, the W-S Open began last week with qualifying rounds, culminating with the singles finals on Aug. 24. The tournament field got a big boost with the late addition of Andy Murray, a former Wimbledon winner. Tickets come in a variety of packages. See www.winstonsalemopen.com for more information.

