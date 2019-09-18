BOOK IT: Bookmarks will host Winston-Salem native Dr. Jelani M. Favors for a discussion of his debut book “Shelter in a Time of Storm: How Black Colleges Fostered Generations of Leadership and Activism” on Sept. 21 at 4 p.m. at Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110. The book chronicles the development and significance of historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) through stories from institutions such as Cheyney State University, Bennett College, Jackson State University, Southern University and North Carolina A&T. Favors is an associate professor of history at Clayton State University. Admission is free.
Winston-Salem native Jelani Favors will speak about HBCUs
