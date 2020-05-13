Winston-Salem-based Whiskey Foxtrot will perform for the first time in the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds’ Classic Country Concert Series.
On June 26, the group will open for country music star John Michael Montgomery.
“We’re really looking forward to it,” said band member Sam Foster. He said that he grew up listening to Montgomery’s music. “This is going to be a really fun evening.”
John Michael Montgomery has recorded a lot of notable songs, such as “I Swear,” “Country Thang,” “I Can Love You Like That” and “Sold (The Grundy County Auction Incident),” which Foster first heard on the radio when he was 8 or 9 years old.
“That chorus is so memorable,” he said.
Whiskey Foxtrot’s members call their group a rock ‘n’ roll band that plays country music.
Foster said they listen to and love a variety of different types of music, from country to bluegrass to soul to hard rock ‘n’ roll.
“What we put out is a culmination and a great example of all the kinds of music that we love,” he said.
For the concert, Whiskey Foxtrot will perform songs off its new album, “Hard Lines & Headlights,” which debuted Feb. 1.
The LP with 15 songs is the group’s first official Whiskey Foxtrot album, but the group’s co-founders, Foster and Seth Williams, have had solo records in the past.
Prior to the release of “Hard Lines & Headlights,” Whiskey Foxtrot released four singles throughout 2019, all of which can also be found on the album — “The Broken End,” “Turn Off the Headlights,” “San Isidro” and “Big Top Town.”
In addition to Foster and Williams, Brad Cardille (bass and vocals) is the third member of Whiskey Foxtrot.
“We’ll probably play most of the songs (on the album),” Foster said.
For sure, people in the audience will probably get to hear “San Isidro” and “The Broken End,” both written by Foster, and “I Don’t Wanna Be a Legend,” written by Williams.
“I was in a relationship with somebody, and it kind of went sideways, and the person ended up getting married to somebody else,” Foster said of his inspiration for “San Isidro.” “The song came from me trying to process all those emotions and find a healthy way to deal with it.”
He wrote “The Broken End” after the death of singer-songwriter Tom Petty.
“I was trying to find a Tom Petty groove to work with and ended up venturing a little bit into The Beatles territory,” Foster said. “The song is a little bit of a ‘60s rock ‘n’ roll, kind of a heavy groove to it. It’s a lot of fun to play.”
He called “I Don’t Wanna Be a Legend” a song about being tired.
“We spent the last two years being on the road quite a bit, going and playing shows and late nights,” he said. “It’s kind of one of those songs about being burnt out, but at the same time, you know you’re going to keep doing it and pushing yourself, because we love being out and making music so much.”
Foster, who grew up in Advance, and Williams, who is originally from Reidsville, formed Whiskey Foxtrot in 2017. At the time, both had established solo careers in North Carolina.
The two hit it off right away, Foster said.
“We’d end up playing the same shows together or we would just show up at each other’s shows,” he said. “Eventually, we just said, ‘Hey, we’re playing together so much, let’s just start a band.’”
Both men are songwriters, vocalists and play guitar.
“We love those bands that have different lead singers and different songwriters, like the Eagles or the Drive-By Truckers,” Foster said.
Six concerts
The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds will host six concerts this summer.
In addition to John Michael Montgomery and Whiskey Foxtrot on June 26, other artists in the 2020 Classic Country Concert Series lineup are Joe Nichols on July 17, Mark Chesnutt and JukeBox Rehab on Aug. 14, and Montgomery Gentry on Sept. 4.
Little Texas, which was to perform with Eddie Montgomery, has yet to announce its plans for the show.
The WBFJ Summer Concert Series will feature Rend Collective, a popular Christian music group, on June 27; and Switchfoot, a well-known rock and Christian group on July 18.
Concerts amid COVID-19
In the Wake of COVID 19, the City of Winston-Salem and the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds are taking measures to ensure safety at the concerts, said Rachael Lough, public relations manager for the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.
“We are always focused on customer service, and being a city facility we always put the citizens first and the citizen’s safety first,” Lough said. “We’re going to continue to do that for this concert series and all of our others going forward, at any event that we’re holding.”
Extra safety measures include the installation of touch-free soap dispensers, encouraging more mobile ticketing and buying tickets in advance to avoid staff having to touch money and tickets.
“People can just scan people’s phones to make it a little bit safer on everybody,” Lough said.
The facility is also working with its concessionaires to provide prepackaged food and different drink options so that food is handled less than it was in the past.
“We’re also, of course, placing extra sanitizers throughout the building and extra trash cans,” Lough said.
There will also be signs up to remind people to practice social distancing and to wash their hands regularly.
At this time, people will not be required to wear facial masks or stay six feet apart at the concerts, but Lough said that could change by the time the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds opens for facility events in late June.
“We have modified the current seating availability to every fifth seat in alternating rows,” she said. “Again that could all change by the end of June. Our staff is monitoring current trends, working with other area and national organizations, and has a working reopening handbook that is being updated daily. We will do our best to provide a comfort level to all guests that come to our facility regardless of their sensitivity to the pandemic.”
Whiskey Foxtrot, which usually travels along the East Coast, was doing a run of shows in Florida right before the lockdown because of the virus.
Foster said he has been hanging in there during the group’s downtime but will be happy to be on stage again.
“Just staying at home and trying to play a lot of guitar and write songs,” he said. “Seth and I have been doing these things where we’ll post a video online of songs that have influenced us, just to keep music out into the world. ... If we can keep music out there, it just makes everyone’s day maybe a little bit better for a few minutes.”
