When actor Jejuan Smith, a Winston-Salem native, got the script for the BET TV-movie “Twas the Chaos Before Christmas,” he was surprised to see that one of the two families in it was from somewhere familiar — Walkertown.
“After reading it, I was in awe of how similar it was to some of my upbringing,” he said. Then he found out why when he met the screenwriter, Cas Sigers-Beedles, who it turns out was also from Winston-Salem. He says he “told her it was a blessing of course, and funny to have booked a role so similar to me.”
“Twas the Chaos Before Christmas” debuted on BET earlier this month, and will be repeated at 10 a.m. Monday. It’s also available streaming on BET.com (you’ll need to sign in with your TV provider ID).
The story involves two families, one affluent and the other working-class, who rent the same property in Washington D.C., for the holidays and must then share the space. The Russells, the working-class family, are from Walkertown, with Sherri Shepherd and Affion Crockett, a Fayetteville native, as the parents, Val and Ed.
Smith plays their teenage son Deshawn, described by BET as “a 17 year old country boy with dreams of being a rap star and meeting a big city girl.”
Smith, 28, left Winston-Salem in 2006 to pursue a career in show business, and now spends his time travelling between Atlanta and Los Angeles. In addition to acting, he serves as a stand-in for Donald Glover on the popular TV series “Atlanta” and has appeared on episodes of such shows as “Drop Dead Diva,” “The Haves and the Have Nots” and “The Game.” In addition to acting, he writes, produces, models, and is also an entrepreneur. He started modeling in the days of MySpace, and began looking to expand his opportunities. “I knew I couldn’t just model, but also be an actor as well,” he said.
This is his biggest role to date. “I think the experience was amazing,” he said. “We filmed it in Washington, D.C., in January.”
Though it is hard to compete with classic Christmas movies, Smith feels there’s room for newer projects such as “Chaos Before Christmas,” saying “I think it’s important we have classics for new generations too.”
