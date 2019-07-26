William Scales was a day laborer at R.J. Reynolds Tobacco, who recognized that fellow blacks had few entertainment outlets in the segregated city. He opened three theaters that catered to blacks and brought in black Vaudeville performers. He later produced films for black audiences, and started North State Films, believed to be the first in-state studio owned by a North Carolinian.
