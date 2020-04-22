Will & Grace finale

Sean Hayes, from left, Megan Mullally, Eric McCormack and Debra Messing are in the “Will & Grace” finale this week.

 The associated press

TAKING THEIR BOW: All good things come to an end, and “Will & Grace” is saying farewell after 22 years — with an 11-year gap between 2006 and 2017. Still, 245 episodes over 10 seasons is nothing to sneeze at. The series finale, “It’s Time,” will air at 9 p.m. tonight (Thursday) on NBC, with Will (Eric McCormack) and Grace (Debra Messing) bracing for a big move and the birth of Grace’s child, while Jack (Sean Hayes) gets the chance to make his Broadway dreams come true, and Karen (Megan Mullally) contemplates a second chance. After the half-hour finale, McCormack will host a retrospective about the series and its legacy at 9:30, “A Will & Graceful Goodbye.”

Tim Clodfelter

