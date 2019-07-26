The breadth of Winston-Salem's arts and culture heritage was on display Friday during the unveiling ceremony of the new Walk of Fame at the Benton Convention Center.

In the planning stages since 2015, after the "5" Royales became the first group from Winston-Salem to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at a star-studded ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio, the new Winston-Salem’s Arts, Culture and Entertainment Memorial Walk of Fame features medallions embedded into the sidewalk at the corner of Fifth and Cherry streets.

The unveiling of the medallion for her father was an emotional moment for Marian Wise. Robert Wise was host of a radio ministry on WAAA for 35 years. He died in 2016.

"He was a kind, good man who gave to the community," she said. "This gives me the opportunity when I have my sad moments to come downtown and stand beside him."

The Walk of Fame honors deceased Winston-Salem residents who made important contributions in music, dance, theater, writing, visual arts, motion pictures, television or radio. The honoree must have lived in the city for at least five years. Nominations are reviewed by a committee, which makes recommendations to the city council and mayor. The first honorees were chosen in 2016, but the city delayed a ceremony until renovations were finished at Benton Convention Center. 

Mayor Allen Joines called the first class a striking representation of the city's arts scene. Noting the "5" Royales induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Joines said the city realized that it had not done enough to honor the trailblazing group that influenced James Brown, The Temptations and others. 

Willard Tanner, whose father, John, and uncle, Eugene, sang in the group, said he regretted that none of the members are alive to see the city's recognition.

"But I'm glad the families are here to represent them," he said.

Linda Scales Dark paused for a few seconds to gather her emotions as she reflected on her grandfather, William Scales, who earned a medallion on the Walk of Fame for his pioneering career as one of the earliest black film producers in the country. 

"It's special," she said. 

Until she became the designated family historian, Dark said she wasn't aware of her grandfather's career as an entertainment entrepreneur who made sure blacks had places to see theater and movies at a time when venues were segregated.

"It's just crazy that we didn't know about all of this," Dark said.

