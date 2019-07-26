The breadth of Winston-Salem's arts and culture heritage was on display Friday during the unveiling ceremony of the new Walk of Fame at the Benton Convention Center.
In the planning stages since 2015, after the "5" Royales became the first group from Winston-Salem to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at a star-studded ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio, the new Winston-Salem’s Arts, Culture and Entertainment Memorial Walk of Fame features medallions embedded into the sidewalk at the corner of Fifth and Cherry streets.
"5" Royales
The "5" Royales were a Winston-Salem group that fused gospel with R&B, laying the foundation for rock and roll. Group members were Lowman Pauling, John Tanner, Eugene Tanner, James Moore and Obadiah Carter. Otto Jeffries was an early member and, later, manager. The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015.
Larry Leon Hamlin
Larry Leon Hamlin was an actor, director, producer and playwright. He formed the N.C. Black Repertory Company, the first professional black theater company in the state. In 1989, he started the biennial National Black Theater Festival, which brings thousands of theater-goers across the country to Winston-Salem.
Phil Hanes
Phil Hanes used his influence and wealth to nurture the area's arts scene, providing critical early support for the N.C. School of the Arts, the Piedmont Opera and the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Arts. He also raised money to turn the old Carolina Theater into the Stevens Center.
William Scales
William Scales was a day laborer at R.J. Reynolds Tobacco, who recognized that fellow blacks had few entertainment outlets in the segregated city. He opened three theaters that catered to blacks and brought in black Vaudeville performers. He later produced films for black audiences, and started North State Films, believed to be the first in-state studio owned by a North Carolinian.
John Iuele
John Iuele was a musician and conductor who led the Winston-Salem Symphony from 1952 until 1978. Born in Italy, Iuele was the first trumpet and assistant conductor of the Atlanta Symphony. In Winston-Salem, he brought classical musicians into elementary classrooms and started a series of pop concerts.
Chris Murrell
Chris Murrell sang for the Count Basie Orchestra from 1991 until 2004, helping it win a Grammy in 1997 for Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album. He performed with Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald and Tony Bennett, among others. As a solo singer, Murrell performed around the world, including a stint in London.
John Henry Heath
John Henry Heath sang gospel for the David Allen and the Ambassadors for Christ Church Choir. A baritone, he sang gospel around the United States and recorded several CDs. He was also a member of the N.C. Black Repertory Company, contributing singing and acting to numerous productions.
Norman Johnson
Norman Johnson was a musician, conductor and opera director who graduated from the Julliard School. He came to the state in 1968 to serve as head of opera studies at the UNC School of the Arts, a position he would hold until 1996. He was also conductor of the Winston-Salem Symphony Chorale from 1975-1980.
Doris Pardington
Doris Pardington was one of the founders and the first full-time managing director of the Little Theatre of Winston-Salem. She encouraged children and teenagers to explore theater. A speech and drama instructor at Salem College, she contributed to the city's reputation as an arts-loving community.
Dr. Robert L. Wise Sr.
Dr. Robert L. Wise Sr. was a staple on WAAA, as host of a radio ministry for 35 years. He was a doctor of divinity and doctor of sacred theology and held a lifetime membership in the NAACP.
The unveiling of the medallion for her father was an emotional moment for Marian Wise. Robert Wise was host of a radio ministry on WAAA for 35 years. He died in 2016.
"He was a kind, good man who gave to the community," she said. "This gives me the opportunity when I have my sad moments to come downtown and stand beside him."
The Walk of Fame honors deceased Winston-Salem residents who made important contributions in music, dance, theater, writing, visual arts, motion pictures, television or radio. The honoree must have lived in the city for at least five years. Nominations are reviewed by a committee, which makes recommendations to the city council and mayor. The first honorees were chosen in 2016, but the city delayed a ceremony until renovations were finished at Benton Convention Center.
Mayor Allen Joines called the first class a striking representation of the city's arts scene. Noting the "5" Royales induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Joines said the city realized that it had not done enough to honor the trailblazing group that influenced James Brown, The Temptations and others.
Willard Tanner, whose father, John, and uncle, Eugene, sang in the group, said he regretted that none of the members are alive to see the city's recognition.
"But I'm glad the families are here to represent them," he said.
Linda Scales Dark paused for a few seconds to gather her emotions as she reflected on her grandfather, William Scales, who earned a medallion on the Walk of Fame for his pioneering career as one of the earliest black film producers in the country.
"It's special," she said.
Until she became the designated family historian, Dark said she wasn't aware of her grandfather's career as an entertainment entrepreneur who made sure blacks had places to see theater and movies at a time when venues were segregated.
"It's just crazy that we didn't know about all of this," Dark said.